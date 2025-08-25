Wild elephant kills rubber tapper in Chachoengsao tragedy

Family shaken as routine work turns fatal

Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025
A tragic incident occurred yesterday, August 24, when a wild elephant attacked and killed a 66 year old rubber tapper, Abdulloh Kariya, in a rubber plantation in Chachoengsao province. The event was witnessed by his 20 year old nephew, Aris, who was shocked by the incident.

Chai Khemmonta, the village head of Ban Khlong Takian, reported the incident to the district chief of Tha Takiap, Amnuay Kasetsinnukul. Rescue volunteers and relevant agencies were called to the scene, located about 100 metres into dense forest, to investigate.

Abdulloh, originally from Yala province, had brought his family to work as rubber tappers. He was found lying face down, with severe injuries inflicted by the elephant.

Aris recounted the terrifying ordeal, explaining that the wild elephant was in a highly aggressive state, resulting in the fatal attack. Abdulloh’s daughter and son-in-law managed to escape and seek help from villagers.

Tha Takiap district chief noted that the area borders Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary, where wild elephants are frequently present. Villagers have been organising patrols to monitor elephant activity, but the increasing frequency of elephants in the area has disrupted the usual rubber tapping schedules.

Initial investigations by the police at Tha Takiap Police Station were conducted in accordance with legal procedures. The body was subsequently transported to Tha Takiap Hospital by Panom rescue team.

As the deceased’s family follows Islam, it was important to transport the body back to their hometown in Raman district, Yala province, for religious rites. The rescue team facilitated the transport of the body to ensure it would arrive in time for the ceremonies, reported KhaoSod.

