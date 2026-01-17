Wild elephant enters temple during funeral

A wild elephant from Khao Yai National Park entered a temple during a funeral ceremony in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, causing monks and attendees to flee the area for safety.

The incident occurred at around 7.20pm on January 16, 2026, at Wat Khao Wong in Nong Nam Daeng subdistrict. The elephant, known locally as “Phlai Duan”, walked into the temple grounds while a funeral service was under way.

Images of the incident were later shared on January 17, 2026, on social media pages operated by local community members, showing the elephant moving through the temple compound as people ran from the scene.

According to individuals present at the funeral, monks and laypeople left the ceremony immediately after the elephant appeared, fearing a possible attack. No injuries were reported during the incident.

After the area was cleared, funeral organisers and village officials used flashlights and loud voices to guide the elephant away from the temple. The animal eventually left the grounds without showing aggressive behaviour.

Observers noted that the elephant appeared to have swelling on its left rear ankle and was walking with difficulty. Officials did not confirm whether the animal required medical treatment.

Phra Athikarn Kampanat Sukhethito, abbot of Wat Mu Si in Pak Chong district and chairman of a local wildlife conservation group, said wild elephants from Khao Yai National Park have increasingly moved outside park boundaries and into nearby communities.

He stated that elephants are now frequently seen along Thanarat Road between kilometre markers 7 and 8, close to Pak Chong town. According to local monitoring, elephants have entered villages, hotels, resorts, and residential areas almost every night.

The situation is expected to worsen during the planting season between February and May, when elephants forage in farmland and crop areas. A recent incident involved a wild elephant being struck by a vehicle, resulting in injuries to the animal and damage to the car.

Phra Athikarn Kampanat said provincial authorities held a meeting at Khao Yai National Park on January 5, 2026, chaired by the Nakhon Ratchasima governor, to discuss long-term measures. He added that a special committee will be formed to develop coordinated solutions. The incident was reported by 7HD Online News.