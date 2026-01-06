Rare Asiatic golden cat spotted in Khao Yai National Park

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 6, 2026, 3:22 PM
96 1 minute read
Rare Asiatic golden cat spotted in Khao Yai National Park | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook: Khao Yai National Park

Key insights from the news

  • A rare Asiatic golden cat was photographed in Khao Yai National Park, indicating the health of Thailand's ecosystem.
  • The cat, classified as near threatened, is a protected species and its sighting suggests a biodiverse environment in the park.
  • Khao Yai National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, home to over 300 mammal species and 350 bird species, showcasing rich biodiversity.
  • Ongoing conservation efforts, including anti-poaching measures and community engagement, contribute to the park's ecological balance.

A rare Asiatic golden cat has been spotted in the forests of Khao Yai National Park, officials revealed today, January 6. The animal was captured on a wildlife camera, offering encouraging signs for the health of Thailand’s world heritage forest.

The footage shows the elusive feline, known scientifically as Catopuma temminckii, walking past a camera installed in the park. The sighting of the cat, which is listed as near threatened on the IUCN Red List, is seen as strong evidence that the ecosystem in Khao Yai remains healthy and biodiverse.

The golden cat is a medium-sized wild feline with a reddish-brown coat and long legs. Unlike many other wild cats, it has no spots or rosettes on its body. Instead, it features two or three black stripes running down its forehead, no white markings behind the ears, and a distinctively dark-tipped tail. One of its characteristic behaviours is walking with its tail raised, often seen in motion-triggered footage.

The cat is classified as a protected species under Thai wildlife conservation law and is known to feed on small animals while preferring habitats such as open or dense forests. Officials say its presence is a strong indicator that the surrounding environment remains rich and ecologically balanced.

Khao Yai National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of Southeast Asia’s richest biodiversity hubs. It hosts over 300 mammal species, including wild elephants, tigers, Asiatic black bears, gaurs, muntjacs, and various deer.

More than 350 bird species also inhabit the park, along with a diverse range of reptiles, amphibians, and rare plant life, some found nowhere else. Its blend of dry and moist evergreen forest with dipterocarp woodland makes it a vital natural laboratory.

The park’s biodiversity is credited to ongoing conservation efforts, including regular anti-poaching patrols, systematic camera placement, and community engagement through outreach and education, reported Khaosod.

Related Articles

Similarly, back in December, the Office of Conservation Area Management 12 reintroduced footage of a pair of elusive wild cats, a leopard and a black panther, captured roaming together in the forested terrain of Khlong Lan National Park in Kamphaeng Phet.

Thaiger QUIZ
Khao Yai National Park and the Asiatic Golden Cat
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What species was recently spotted in Khao Yai National Park?
  2. 2. What is the scientific name of the Asiatic golden cat?
  3. 3. How is the Asiatic golden cat's coat described?
  4. 4. What does the sighting of the golden cat indicate about Khao Yai's ecosystem?
  5. 5. What are the preferred habitats of the Asiatic golden cat?
  6. 6. Which animal is NOT mentioned as residing in Khao Yai National Park?
  7. 7. What is the status of the Asiatic golden cat on the IUCN Red List?
  8. 8. What is one of the conservation efforts mentioned for Khao Yai National Park?
  9. 9. What type of forest blend does Khao Yai National Park feature?
  10. 10. Which organization reintroduced footage of a leopard and black panther in December?

Latest Thailand News
Thai nurse blames leading politician for jail term and loss of unborn child | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nurse blames leading politician for jail term and loss of unborn child

5 seconds ago
Rare Asiatic golden cat spotted in Khao Yai National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare Asiatic golden cat spotted in Khao Yai National Park

32 minutes ago
Wat Arun photographers warned for exploiting public space for personal gain | Thaiger Bangkok News

Wat Arun photographers warned for exploiting public space for personal gain

60 minutes ago
New evidence ties ‘Big Joke’ to alleged gold bribe | Thaiger Thailand News

New evidence ties ‘Big Joke’ to alleged gold bribe

1 hour ago
Phuket entertainment venue operators demand probe into alleged bribery | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket entertainment venue operators demand probe into alleged bribery

2 hours ago
Thai Army warns Cambodia after mortar lands in Ubon Ratchathani | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Army warns Cambodia after mortar lands in Ubon Ratchathani

3 hours ago
PM candidate sparks controversy after claim to buy 10 nuclear warheads | Thaiger Thailand News

PM candidate sparks controversy after claim to buy 10 nuclear warheads

3 hours ago
Over 7,000 cannabis shops close as Thailand overhauls regulations | Thaiger Thailand News

Over 7,000 cannabis shops close as Thailand overhauls regulations

4 hours ago
Missing Chinese influencer found injured and begging in Cambodia | Thaiger Crime News

Missing Chinese influencer found injured and begging in Cambodia

5 hours ago
Chiang Mai pigeon feed sellers back at Tha Phae Gate after arrests | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai pigeon feed sellers back at Tha Phae Gate after arrests

5 hours ago
Swedish man drowns in Chon Buri while swimming after drinking beer | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish man drowns in Chon Buri while swimming after drinking beer

6 hours ago
Meth dealer disguised as garland seller arrested in Roi Et | Thaiger Crime News

Meth dealer disguised as garland seller arrested in Roi Et

6 hours ago
French tourist dies after slipping from fifth tier of Koh Samui waterfall | Thaiger Thailand News

French tourist dies after slipping from fifth tier of Koh Samui waterfall

6 hours ago
Thai ex-inmate says prison friend betrays and robs him after release | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ex-inmate says prison friend betrays and robs him after release

22 hours ago
Search continues for injured elephant in Khao Yai park | Thaiger Thailand News

Search continues for injured elephant in Khao Yai park

22 hours ago
Pregnant Thai woman seeks removal of teacher over affair with her soldier husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Pregnant Thai woman seeks removal of teacher over affair with her soldier husband

22 hours ago
Malaysian woman shares eerie hotel experience in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian woman shares eerie hotel experience in Thailand

23 hours ago
Suspects flee sugarcane field near border, abandon 600,000 pills | Thaiger Crime News

Suspects flee sugarcane field near border, abandon 600,000 pills

23 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclist slammed for revving engine, causing smoke in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign motorcyclist slammed for revving engine, causing smoke in Phuket

23 hours ago
Cold air returns, Tak chills to 10°C, stronger monsoon ahead | Thaiger Environment News

Cold air returns, Tak chills to 10°C, stronger monsoon ahead

24 hours ago
Wild serows sighted in Khao Sam Roi Yot national park | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild serows sighted in Khao Sam Roi Yot national park

24 hours ago
Gunman surrenders after shooting teen in street dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Gunman surrenders after shooting teen in street dispute

1 day ago
Drug-addicted Thai man beheads mother, abandons head in rice field | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug-addicted Thai man beheads mother, abandons head in rice field

1 day ago
Elderly woman escapes house fire in Samut Sakhon with nine dogs | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly woman escapes house fire in Samut Sakhon with nine dogs

1 day ago
Thai-Chinese couple arrested for mule account operation in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai-Chinese couple arrested for mule account operation in Pattaya

1 day ago
Environment NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 6, 2026, 3:22 PM
96 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.