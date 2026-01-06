Rare Asiatic golden cat spotted in Khao Yai National Park

Key insights from the news Copy A rare Asiatic golden cat was photographed in Khao Yai National Park, indicating the health of Thailand's ecosystem.

The cat, classified as near threatened, is a protected species and its sighting suggests a biodiverse environment in the park.

Khao Yai National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, home to over 300 mammal species and 350 bird species, showcasing rich biodiversity.

Ongoing conservation efforts, including anti-poaching measures and community engagement, contribute to the park's ecological balance.

A rare Asiatic golden cat has been spotted in the forests of Khao Yai National Park, officials revealed today, January 6. The animal was captured on a wildlife camera, offering encouraging signs for the health of Thailand’s world heritage forest.

The footage shows the elusive feline, known scientifically as Catopuma temminckii, walking past a camera installed in the park. The sighting of the cat, which is listed as near threatened on the IUCN Red List, is seen as strong evidence that the ecosystem in Khao Yai remains healthy and biodiverse.

The golden cat is a medium-sized wild feline with a reddish-brown coat and long legs. Unlike many other wild cats, it has no spots or rosettes on its body. Instead, it features two or three black stripes running down its forehead, no white markings behind the ears, and a distinctively dark-tipped tail. One of its characteristic behaviours is walking with its tail raised, often seen in motion-triggered footage.

The cat is classified as a protected species under Thai wildlife conservation law and is known to feed on small animals while preferring habitats such as open or dense forests. Officials say its presence is a strong indicator that the surrounding environment remains rich and ecologically balanced.

Khao Yai National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of Southeast Asia’s richest biodiversity hubs. It hosts over 300 mammal species, including wild elephants, tigers, Asiatic black bears, gaurs, muntjacs, and various deer.

More than 350 bird species also inhabit the park, along with a diverse range of reptiles, amphibians, and rare plant life, some found nowhere else. Its blend of dry and moist evergreen forest with dipterocarp woodland makes it a vital natural laboratory.

The park’s biodiversity is credited to ongoing conservation efforts, including regular anti-poaching patrols, systematic camera placement, and community engagement through outreach and education, reported Khaosod.

Similarly, back in December, the Office of Conservation Area Management 12 reintroduced footage of a pair of elusive wild cats, a leopard and a black panther, captured roaming together in the forested terrain of Khlong Lan National Park in Kamphaeng Phet.