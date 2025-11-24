Wild elephant found dead with gunshot wounds near national park border in Kanchanaburi

A female wild elephant was found dead with multiple suspected gunshot wounds near the border of Khao Laem and Thong Pha Phum national parks in Kanchanaburi province, western Thailand.

Today, November 24, Dome Chansuwan, head of Khao Laem National Park, reported that rangers had received a tip-off from a local, identified only as Chon, who discovered the elephant’s body in a plantation in Pilok Kee village, Moo 4, Thong Pha Phum district.

National park officers from Thong Pha Phum National Park arrived at the site and confirmed the location, which lies within the Khao Chang Phueak Forest Reserve. The area is situated along the boundary between Khao Laem and Thong Pha Phum national parks.

The elephant, a female of unknown age, was found dead with approximately 20 wounds believed to have been caused by gunshots.

Officials have called in a veterinary team from the Protected Area Regional Office 3 (Ban Pong), forensic police from Kanchanaburi, and investigating officers to conduct an autopsy and determine the exact cause of death.

In the meantime, DailyNews reported that officers from both national parks have sealed off the area and are guarding the scene until the forensics and investigation teams arrive. Additional personnel have also been dispatched to search the surrounding area for any related evidence.

Concurrently, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has ordered the Department of National Parks to speed up the development of a wild elephant tracking system to improve community safety.

The system will include weekly updates via a mobile app and the creation of a rapid response unit.

Additional measures include building barriers, managing elephant populations, and providing food and water sources. The move follows reports that many elephants in eastern Thailand have left their usual habitats in search of sustenance.