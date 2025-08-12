Ministry urges swift action on wild elephant alert system

Tech-driven efforts underway to prevent conflicts and protect lives

Bright Choomanee
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has directed the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) to hasten the development of a wild elephant tracking and alert system to enhance the safety of communities within the elephants’ habitats.

Chalermchai Sri-on, the minister, stated that the DNP has been tasked with updating its maps for integration into a mobile application that will provide weekly updates on elephant herd movements. Additionally, a rapid response unit is to be established to protect residents from elephants that stray into populated areas.

The DNP also plans to manage elephant populations in specific regions, construct barriers to prevent elephant incursions, and provide alternative water and food sources to deter elephants from encroaching on farmland and properties.

This initiative follows a DNP report indicating that 70 to 80% of the over 800 wild elephants in the east have left their usual range in search of sustenance. Notably, some elephants have travelled over 30 kilometres from their typical habitats and have not yet returned.

From January to August 1, there have been 3,375 reported elephant incursions, with 269 resulting in crop damage and 23 causing property damage. Chalermchai highlighted that these incidents have led to the deaths of twelve people and injuries to nine others, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has revealed that wild elephants in eastern Thailand are venturing far beyond their forest homes, travelling over 30 kilometres in search of food.

Atthapol Charoenchansa, the department’s director-general, explained that these elephants are drawn to the sweeter tastes of local crops like durians, mangosteens, bananas, and sugarcane, which they find more appealing than their typical forest diet.

For example, elephants have moved from Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary in Rayong province to the Khao Chao-Botong forest area in Chon Buri, covering nearly 30 kilometres.

