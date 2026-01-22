Mysterious unidentified woman taken into police care in Rayong

A woman who refused to speak and appeared visibly distressed was taken into police care in Rayong on January 20 after a concerned citizen reported her unusual behaviour, raising questions about who she is and what she may have experienced.

Police from Ban Chang Police Station were contacted by a citizen after she quietly followed them onto a songthaew and remained behind them throughout the journey from Map Ta Phut to Ban Chang district.

The woman was reportedly showing signs of extreme paranoia as she refused to speak, especially to men, kept her face covered, and would not reveal her identity. Officers allowed her to remain in the station’s main hall while attempts were made to communicate with her.

The woman, reported to be in her early twenties, was brought to the station around 10pm. Officers attempted to gather information, but she remained silent throughout. Officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) were later brought in to assist, but she continued to avoid verbal interaction.

She was later taken for fingerprinting, but authorities have yet to determine whether she is Thai or a foreign national.

Initial searches revealed she was not carrying any identification, had no communication device, and only had 200 baht in cash. Locals speculated that she may be a spy from Cambodia, noting that she seemed to understand Thai but could not speak it. Police clarified that such suspicions are understandable, but she remains under close watch and poses no threat.

The woman reportedly reacts fearfully to men, especially those on motorcycles or in vehicles, often covering her face and moving away quickly. Some believe she may have experienced severe trauma, with one local suggesting she could have previously been imprisoned or assaulted.

Honekrasae reported that a background check through local civil registration systems did not return any matching records. Authorities are now asking for public assistance in identifying her or locating her family.

A social media post seeking her relatives gained traction, with one commenter claiming they had previously seen her at a police station in Mueang Rayong, where she allegedly identified herself in English and said she was Cambodian.

