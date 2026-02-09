Rayong woman finds husband’s friend half-naked in her bedroom

A late-night altercation broke out in Rayong after a man, a friend of the woman’s husband, was caught half-naked in the bedroom of a four-month pregnant woman on February 7.

According to the Facebook page เจ๊ม้อย v+, the incident occurred around 1am, when a pregnant woman, referred to as Ying, was at home with her younger brother and his friend, who were drinking together at the front of their home.

During that time, a man identified as B, who is known to be a friend of Ying’s husband, stopped by with his girlfriend as they passed the house by car.

Upon seeing familiar faces, B reportedly greeted the group and was invited to join them at the table. When he asked about Ying’s whereabouts, she came downstairs to collect laundry, exchanged brief greetings, and returned inside.

Given B’s friendship with her husband, Ying allowed him to enter the house and chatted with him casually. During their conversation, she spoke about some minor issues with her husband. B, appearing consoling, began to touch her inappropriately, making her feel uncomfortable.

Ying excused herself and told B to continue eating with her brother while she went upstairs to rest. Sensing unease, she locked her bedroom door.

Soon after, B went upstairs and knocked on the door, claiming he needed a phone charger because his battery was running low. Ying questioned why he had come upstairs when he could have asked her brother, but she eventually handed him the charger and led him back downstairs, attempting to distance herself from him.

B then got a call from his girlfriend asking for the car keys so she could return home. He told her to leave and come back later.

Thinking the situation was over, Ying returned upstairs and later stepped out to use the bathroom, which was located outside her bedroom. When she came back, she was shocked to find B lying on her bed wearing only boxer shorts with the lights switched off.

It remains unclear when or how B was able to enter the locked room.

Suspicious of B’s absence, Ying’s brother began looking for him and was stunned to find him half-naked in his sister’s room. A heated argument quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, reportedly started by B, leading to a scuffle.

Ying and her sister-in-law rushed in to intervene, with Ying shielding her brother out of concern for further harm. The group managed to escort B downstairs, but tensions continued as he allegedly threw a bottle, shattering glass and damaging items before abruptly leaving the house.

Ying and her husband have since filed a police complaint, vowing to pursue the case to the fullest extent. As Ying is four months pregnant and suffered visible marks on her body, the couple fear the matter could be downplayed and are seeking justice.

