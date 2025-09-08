Thai news anchor faces blacklash for mocking MP with depression

A renowned female news anchor and political activist is under fire for mocking a Member of Parliament (MP) from the People’s Party who suffers from depression.

The 53 year old news host, Lakkana “Khaek” Punwichai, better known as Kham Phaka, was caught making the remarks during a live broadcast of a news programme on NBT channel on Friday, September 5. Khaek appeared alongside two male co-hosts to report on the real-time vote for Thailand’s new Prime Minister (PM).

At one point during the livestream, Khaek mentioned the name of People’s Party MP Sirilapas “Mew” Kongtrakarn, when she voted for the present PM Anutin “Noo” Charnvirakul. Khaek was heard saying…

“Mew, Mew, Mew, Mew, depressed Mew voted for Noo. Wish you [were] depressed and [cried] more in Parliament.”

Khaek then burst into laughter, with the two male hosts laughing along.

Mew is among the MPs who focused on government policies to improve care for people with depression, as she herself is struggling with the condition.

Mew previously broke down in tears in Parliament while calling for more support for those affected. Mew urged the government to take mental health seriously by providing budgets and support in collaboration with medical professionals.

Mew’s boyfriend, popular YouTuber Taechaphon “Pharaoh” Kamsikaew, known online as Pharaoh The Common Thread, later released a video defending her. He criticised Khaek and her co-hosts, saying…

“They should not display behaviour like uneducated people.”

Pharaoh emphasised that depression knows no political affiliation, ideology, gender, or race, and that the symptoms are a matter of concern for everyone.

He praised Mew’s work advocating for those with depression and urged the three anchors to improve the way they communicate with audiences. He concluded his message with…

“If you three are still poor communicators today, at the very least, be human, empathetic to the pain, and do not laugh at the suffering of others.”

Mew responded on Facebook, writing…

“Yes, I’m suffering from depression and receiving treatment. The Pheu Thai Party and former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, whom you support, also made this a national agenda with a Mind Month. Don’t you know that?

People are campaigning to stop stigmatising and mocking this issue, and to try to improve the mental health system. It’s ironic that at your age, you treat others this way. If you have time, try to assess your own mental condition, so medical teams can collect statistics on how many patients have increased.”

She also criticised Khaek for lacking manners and urged her to read more about respectful conduct.

Despite growing pressure online, Khaek has yet to issue a public apology. Today, September 8, NBT announced that she would be temporarily suspended from appearing on the programme following the backlash.