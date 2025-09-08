Thai news anchor faces blacklash for mocking MP with depression

News host was heard on a live broadcast saying she wished the MP would 'cry more in Parliament'

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin11 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, September 8, 2025
Sirilapas “Mew” Kongtrakarn(left) and Lakkana “Khaek” Punwichai (right) | Photo via Facebook/ สิริลภัส กองตระการ and Instagram/ @kamphaka

A renowned female news anchor and political activist is under fire for mocking a Member of Parliament (MP) from the People’s Party who suffers from depression.

The 53 year old news host, Lakkana “Khaek” Punwichai, better known as Kham Phaka, was caught making the remarks during a live broadcast of a news programme on NBT channel on Friday, September 5. Khaek appeared alongside two male co-hosts to report on the real-time vote for Thailand’s new Prime Minister (PM).

At one point during the livestream, Khaek mentioned the name of People’s Party MP Sirilapas “Mew” Kongtrakarn, when she voted for the present PM Anutin “Noo” Charnvirakul. Khaek was heard saying…

“Mew, Mew, Mew, Mew, depressed Mew voted for Noo. Wish you [were] depressed and [cried] more in Parliament.”

Khaek then burst into laughter, with the two male hosts laughing along.

Mew is among the MPs who focused on government policies to improve care for people with depression, as she herself is struggling with the condition.

Mew previously broke down in tears in Parliament while calling for more support for those affected. Mew urged the government to take mental health seriously by providing budgets and support in collaboration with medical professionals.

Photo via NBT

Mew’s boyfriend, popular YouTuber Taechaphon “Pharaoh” Kamsikaew, known online as Pharaoh The Common Thread, later released a video defending her. He criticised Khaek and her co-hosts, saying…

“They should not display behaviour like uneducated people.”

Pharaoh emphasised that depression knows no political affiliation, ideology, gender, or race, and that the symptoms are a matter of concern for everyone.

Photo via NBT

He praised Mew’s work advocating for those with depression and urged the three anchors to improve the way they communicate with audiences. He concluded his message with…

“If you three are still poor communicators today, at the very least, be human, empathetic to the pain, and do not laugh at the suffering of others.”

Taechaphon “Pharaoh” Kamsikaew | Photo via Facebook/ The Common Thread

Mew responded on Facebook, writing…

“Yes, I’m suffering from depression and receiving treatment. The Pheu Thai Party and former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, whom you support, also made this a national agenda with a Mind Month. Don’t you know that?

People are campaigning to stop stigmatising and mocking this issue, and to try to improve the mental health system. It’s ironic that at your age, you treat others this way. If you have time, try to assess your own mental condition, so medical teams can collect statistics on how many patients have increased.”

Photo via Facebook/ สิริลภัส กองตระการ

She also criticised Khaek for lacking manners and urged her to read more about respectful conduct.

Despite growing pressure online, Khaek has yet to issue a public apology. Today, September 8, NBT announced that she would be temporarily suspended from appearing on the programme following the backlash.

Photo via Instagram/ @kamphaka

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.