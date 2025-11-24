Hat Yai flood hit by heaviest rainfall in 300 years

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: November 24, 2025, 10:25 AM
97 1 minute read
Hat Yai flood hit by heaviest rainfall in 300 years | Thaiger
Photo: DDPMNews

Heavy monsoon rains have triggered severe flooding across ten southern provinces. Hat Yai recorded precipitation levels described by officials as a one-in-300-year event.

BANGKOK — The Royal Irrigation Department’s Smart Water Operation Centre (SWOC) has reported that a powerful monsoon trough combined with a low-pressure cell. This has battered Southern Thailand since November 19, causing widespread inundation.

The severe weather system has affected ten provinces: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Satun, Songkhla, Phatthalung, Trang, Narathiwat, Pattani, and Yala. Rainfall accumulation over a 24-hour period measured between 300 and 500 millimetres.

The rainfall was considered the heaviest in the history of Songkhla Province and Hat Yai District on November 21st. It saw 335 millimeters of rainfall recorded in one day, the most in 300 years.

Hat Yai flood hit by heaviest rainfall in 300 years | News by Thaiger
Photo: DDPM

The accumulated rainfall over three days (19-21 November) reached 630 millimeters. This is higher than the highest accumulated rainfall of 428 millimeters during the 2010 floods. Currently, the depth in Hat Yai Municipality ranges from 0.50 to 2.50 meters.

IThe deluge caused rapid rises in main rivers and secondary canals, leading to overflows in several waterways including Khlong Wat, Khlong U-Tapao, and Khlong Wa.

Officials noted that the Phuminat Damri Canal (Drainage Canal R.1) is a key infrastructure project designed to divert water from Khlong U-Tapao to Songkhla Lake.

Related Articles
Hat Yai flood hit by heaviest rainfall in 300 years | News by Thaiger
Photo: DDPM

This helped mitigate the disaster despite the rainfall volume exceeding the canal design capacity. Its ability to drain 1,200 cubic meters per second significantly reduced the volume of water entering downtown Hat Yai.

“Without Canal R.1, the situation in Hat Yai would be far more severe than what we are currently witnessing,” the SWOC statement indicated.

The Royal Irrigation Department has deployed 32 water pumps and 14 water propulsion units to accelerate drainage. Officials plan to intensify pumping operations once river levels drop below their banks.

Meteorologists report that while rain persists in the area, the intensity is trending downward. If no significant additional rainfall occurs, authorities expect the situation to resolve and return to normal within three to five days.

Hat Yai flood hit by heaviest rainfall in 300 years | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
9 year old Thai girl killed in Satun landslide amid southern floods | Thaiger Thailand News

9 year old Thai girl killed in Satun landslide amid southern floods

1 minute ago
Hat Yai flood hit by heaviest rainfall in 300 years | Thaiger Hot News

Hat Yai flood hit by heaviest rainfall in 300 years

18 minutes ago
Bangkok prison denies claim female inmates forced into sex services | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok prison denies claim female inmates forced into sex services

44 minutes ago
Pattaya woman surrenders after stabbing neighbour in jealousy row | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman surrenders after stabbing neighbour in jealousy row

47 minutes ago
November 24: South lashed by storms, 10 provinces on flood alert | Thaiger Thailand News

November 24: South lashed by storms, 10 provinces on flood alert

1 hour ago
TikTok tattoo artist faces legal action over tattooing a minor | Thaiger Thailand News

TikTok tattoo artist faces legal action over tattooing a minor

18 hours ago
Thai economy faces potential recession with growth under 1% | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai economy faces potential recession with growth under 1%

19 hours ago
South Korean and Thai nationals arrested for Bangkok crypto assault | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean and Thai nationals arrested for Bangkok crypto assault

19 hours ago
Gang deceives student in 10 million baht scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Gang deceives student in 10 million baht scam

20 hours ago
Bangkok hospital faces backlash over unfulfilled health packages | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok hospital faces backlash over unfulfilled health packages

21 hours ago
Phuket tightens visa checks to curb &#8216;visa runners&#8217; exploitation | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tightens visa checks to curb ‘visa runners’ exploitation

21 hours ago
Monk arrested for child pornography at well-known temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk arrested for child pornography at well-known temple

23 hours ago
Floods disrupt Thai schools, UNICEF urges urgent climate action | Thaiger Pattaya News

Floods disrupt Thai schools, UNICEF urges urgent climate action

23 hours ago
Thai village homes damaged as Myanmar conflict spills over | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai village homes damaged as Myanmar conflict spills over

24 hours ago
Stolen truck crash in Ubon Ratchathani kills one, injures another | Thaiger Thailand News

Stolen truck crash in Ubon Ratchathani kills one, injures another

1 day ago
Biker rally leaves trail of crashes in Phetchabun | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Biker rally leaves trail of crashes in Phetchabun

2 days ago
8 electrocuted in Nakhon Si Thammarat floods, 1 dead | Thaiger South Thailand News

8 electrocuted in Nakhon Si Thammarat floods, 1 dead

2 days ago
Patong rips up roads to bury cables in 224m baht revamp | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong rips up roads to bury cables in 224m baht revamp

2 days ago
Thai investors eye gold boom as prices set to surge | Thaiger Business News

Thai investors eye gold boom as prices set to surge

2 days ago
British groom denied flight to Thailand over smudged stamp | Thaiger Thailand News

British groom denied flight to Thailand over smudged stamp

2 days ago
Pattaya drivers fume over new traffic light trial | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drivers fume over new traffic light trial

2 days ago
Israeli dad drowns after rescuing son off Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli dad drowns after rescuing son off Koh Pha Ngan

2 days ago
Phuket to fast-track 21m baht tourism and infrastructure push | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket to fast-track 21m baht tourism and infrastructure push

2 days ago
Songkhla underwater as floods swamp 18,000 homes | Thaiger South Thailand News

Songkhla underwater as floods swamp 18,000 homes

2 days ago
Bangkok car showroom blaze destroys 3 vehicles | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok car showroom blaze destroys 3 vehicles

2 days ago
Hot News
Tags
Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: November 24, 2025, 10:25 AM
97 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Phruek Vajara

Phruek Vajara