‘Help me first’: Hat Yai man fires 3 shots to threaten rescuers over delayed rescue

A Thai man stranded in severe flooding in Hat Yai, Songkhla province, fired three shots into the air to threaten rescuers on jet skis over what he believed was a delayed rescue.

One of the rescuers, from Surat Thani province, posted about the incident on his Facebook account, Tee Inkjet, describing the confrontation during an operation at around 8pm yesterday, November 25. He shared a photo of his jet ski with a caption urging residents to remain calm.

“Hat Yai locals, please calm down. I can’t help everyone at once, but it doesn’t mean I don’t want to help. I had 300 food boxes but they ran out after visiting three houses because so many people were inside. I was shocked to hear gunshots behind me.”

The rescuer later posted again, saying he travelled from Surat Thani to support flood victims in Songkhla and did not expect to be threatened with gunfire.

“I’m packing up my jet skis and going back home, sorry,” he wrote.

No injuries were reported. Another member of the rescue team told an online community that the gunman later phoned the group, demanding they evacuate him and his family to safety.

The shooter’s identity has not been revealed, but the incident left rescuers shaken.

Deputy Leader of the Democrat Party, Jury Noomkaew, confirmed the shooting took place, adding that he had also faced hostile behaviour from some residents in the area.

Jury explained that rescuers on jet skis were deployed to the most urgent cases first, including households without food for three days, bedridden patients, critically ill people, and families with young children. He stressed that prioritisation was unavoidable in life-threatening situations.

The deputy leader said another local man with long hair threw an object at his team as they passed by. He said he understood how distressing it was for rescuers to face threats while trying to help.

Several TikTok users trapped in the flood shared videos showing residents shouting for help as rescue teams travelled past, calling out their needs and requesting evacuation.

Rescuers urged residents to understand the procedures and refrain from impeding rescue efforts. Some said they desperately wanted to help but were hindered by the strong currents and high water levels.