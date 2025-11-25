Thailand floods: Thousands stranded in Trang as dam structure fails

Severe flooding hits Trang, Thailand. Flash floods and a damaged dam structure submerge economic districts under three metres of water. It left thousands stranded and forcing desperate evacuations.

Critical flooding has engulfed Trang province after heavy rains triggered flash floods from the Banthat Mountain Range. The torrents caused landslides and damaged a local dam structure, sending massive volumes of water into downstream communities.

The disaster has inundated the key economic district of Yan Ta Khao, with water depths exceeding three metres. Residents face desperate evacuation struggles; some are swimming to safety clinging to oil containers, while many remain trapped on the second floors of their homes due to a shortage of rescue boats.

In Palian district, the Ton Te Waterfall area witnessed torrents of red, muddy water causing landslides at four separate locations. Locals reported hearing three loud, booming sounds resembling a mountain collapse.

Palian District Chief Adul Muenluek confirmed the severity of the landslides and flash floods. The deluge stems from three main sources—Ton Te, Nan Sato, and Lam Plok waterfalls—converging at the Khlong Palian water gate near Tham Surin before surging downstream.

Frontline villages such as Ban Khuan Mai Dam and Ban Mai Han were immediately submerged. Reports indicate that 2,104 households across eight sub-districts and 42 villages are currently suffering the impact of this specific surge.

Situations in Yan Ta Khao remain equally concerning. Violent flash floods from Phrai Sawan Waterfall eroded and breached a dam abutment early this morning. This released a massive mass of water through Khlong Lam Chan to join Khlong Palian, causing the canals to burst their banks.

The resulting floodwaters swamped the Yan Ta Khao Municipality, the district’s economic hub. This marks a second, more severe wave of flooding for the area. Water levels in the city centre have risen to three metres, severing the main Trang-Palian road at the Yan Ta Khao fresh market. Small vehicles cannot pass, forcing officials to mobilise all available resources to assist the public.

Since 19 November, the widespread flooding has affected nine districts and 12,647 households across Trang. The disaster has claimed two lives and damaged over 13,000 rai (approx. 2,080 hectares) of agricultural land.

Authorities have opened 16 temporary shelters accommodating 1,118 evacuees. With rain continuing to fall, the Trang Governor has ordered agencies to monitor the situation closely as conditions remain precarious.