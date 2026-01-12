Uzbek man detained after alleged assault on teenage girl in Phuket

Key insights from the news Copy An Uzbek national, Firuz Ahmedov, was detained in Phuket on January 11 for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old girl at the Golden Cat Restaurant.

An Uzbek national was taken into custody in Phuket last night, January 11, after allegedly assaulting a teenage girl inside a restaurant in the Mai Khao area.

The incident reportedly occurred around 10.20pm at the Golden Cat Restaurant on Soi Mai Khao 5 in Moo 4 of Mai Khao Subdistrict. Police from Tha Chatchai Police Station confirmed that the suspect, an Uzbek national, was detained at the scene by restaurant staff and patrons.

According to investigators, the 16 year old girl, a resident of Mai Khao, had just exited the restroom when she was confronted by the man, later identified as Firuz Ahmedov, who allegedly extended his arms to block her from leaving before dragging her back inside and groping her.

The teenager’s screams alerted staff and the restaurant owner, who intervened immediately and restrained the man until officers arrived. Police arrived, then took the suspect into custody and transported him to the local station for questioning and further legal action.

Officials noted that the case falls under Thailand’s legal framework concerning indecent acts, particularly when minors are involved. Under revised sexual offence laws that came into effect in late 2025, any form of non-consensual sexual contact may result in prison sentences of up to 10 years.

At the time of reporting, investigations are ongoing, and police have not confirmed whether formal charges have been filed or whether the suspect’s immigration status is under review.

The Phuket News reported that foreign nationals involved in such cases may face immigration review, including visa cancellation or removal from the country.

