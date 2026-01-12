Uzbek man detained after alleged assault on teenage girl in Phuket

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 12, 2026, 4:36 PM
72 1 minute read
Uzbek man detained after alleged assault on teenage girl in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via The Phuket News

Key insights from the news

  • An Uzbek national, Firuz Ahmedov, was detained in Phuket on January 11 for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old girl at the Golden Cat Restaurant.
  • The incident occurred when Ahmedov allegedly blocked the girl's exit from the restroom and groped her, prompting her screams that alerted restaurant staff and patrons.
  • Police confirmed the suspect was restrained by staff until they arrived, and he was taken for questioning under Thailand's laws on indecent acts involving minors.
  • Ongoing investigations may lead to formal charges, and the suspect's immigration status could be reviewed, potentially resulting in visa cancellation or removal from Thailand.

An Uzbek national was taken into custody in Phuket last night, January 11, after allegedly assaulting a teenage girl inside a restaurant in the Mai Khao area.

The incident reportedly occurred around 10.20pm at the Golden Cat Restaurant on Soi Mai Khao 5 in Moo 4 of Mai Khao Subdistrict. Police from Tha Chatchai Police Station confirmed that the suspect, an Uzbek national, was detained at the scene by restaurant staff and patrons.

According to investigators, the 16 year old girl, a resident of Mai Khao, had just exited the restroom when she was confronted by the man, later identified as Firuz Ahmedov, who allegedly extended his arms to block her from leaving before dragging her back inside and groping her.

The teenager’s screams alerted staff and the restaurant owner, who intervened immediately and restrained the man until officers arrived. Police arrived, then took the suspect into custody and transported him to the local station for questioning and further legal action.

Officials noted that the case falls under Thailand’s legal framework concerning indecent acts, particularly when minors are involved. Under revised sexual offence laws that came into effect in late 2025, any form of non-consensual sexual contact may result in prison sentences of up to 10 years.

At the time of reporting, investigations are ongoing, and police have not confirmed whether formal charges have been filed or whether the suspect’s immigration status is under review.

The Phuket News reported that foreign nationals involved in such cases may face immigration review, including visa cancellation or removal from the country.

Related Articles

In similar news, A gang of Thai people attacked two Indian men for allegedly groping the breasts and bottoms of two Thai women on a road along Pattaya Beach. The confrontation resulted in injuries to five people, including two Indian men, two Thai women, and a motorcycle taxi rider.

Thaiger QUIZ
Phuket Assault Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What nationality is the suspect in the Phuket incident?
  2. 2. Where did the alleged assault take place?
  3. 3. What time did the incident reportedly occur?
  4. 4. How old is the victim in the assault case?
  5. 5. What did the suspect allegedly do to the victim?
  6. 6. Who intervened during the assault?
  7. 7. What legal framework is the case expected to fall under?
  8. 8. What could happen to foreign nationals involved in such cases according to the article?
  9. 9. When did the revised sexual offence laws come into effect?
  10. 10. What was the result of the confrontation involving the Thai gang and the Indian men?

Latest Thailand News
Italian man slammed for insulting Thai taxi driver comparing him to dog | Thaiger Thailand News

Italian man slammed for insulting Thai taxi driver comparing him to dog

2 seconds ago
Uzbek man detained after alleged assault on teenage girl in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Uzbek man detained after alleged assault on teenage girl in Phuket

6 minutes ago
Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Pha Ngan drug bust | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Pha Ngan drug bust

58 minutes ago
British man arrested for traffic island stunt, indecency, and Yaba use | Thaiger Phuket News

British man arrested for traffic island stunt, indecency, and Yaba use

1 hour ago
Three power poles down after pickup veers off road in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Three power poles down after pickup veers off road in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Thai police strangled in Bangkok traffic dispute, suspect still at large | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai police strangled in Bangkok traffic dispute, suspect still at large

2 hours ago
Filipina slams English skill in Thailand, Thai teacher responds | Thaiger Thailand News

Filipina slams English skill in Thailand, Thai teacher responds

2 hours ago
Thai man and 9 foreigners arrested during Chon Buri gambling den raid | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man and 9 foreigners arrested during Chon Buri gambling den raid

3 hours ago
Orange cat&#8217;s meows lead to bridge pillar rescue in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Orange cat’s meows lead to bridge pillar rescue in Samut Prakan

4 hours ago
Drug suspect escapes after police officer grants ‘farewell’ release | Thaiger Crime News

Drug suspect escapes after police officer grants ‘farewell’ release

5 hours ago
Narathiwat imposes curfew after attacks at 11 petrol stations in Deep South | Thaiger Thailand News

Narathiwat imposes curfew after attacks at 11 petrol stations in Deep South

5 hours ago
Thailand Privilege Card awards Friends of Thailand memberships to three international Muay Thai Fighters | Thaiger Travel

Thailand Privilege Card awards Friends of Thailand memberships to three international Muay Thai Fighters

6 hours ago
Chinese real estate agent robbed at scissor-point in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese real estate agent robbed at scissor-point in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Lost British cyclist safely rescued from Chiang Mai forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Lost British cyclist safely rescued from Chiang Mai forest

6 hours ago
Buffalo bolts from slaughterhouse into Chiang Mai snooker shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Buffalo bolts from slaughterhouse into Chiang Mai snooker shop

6 hours ago
Russian teen killed after speedboat hits fishing boat in Krabi | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian teen killed after speedboat hits fishing boat in Krabi

7 hours ago
British-Australian man found dead on yacht off Phuket coast | Thaiger Thailand News

British-Australian man found dead on yacht off Phuket coast

7 hours ago
Mobile grocery scandal: woman arrested in 300 baht fraud case | Thaiger Thailand News

Mobile grocery scandal: woman arrested in 300 baht fraud case

1 day ago
Pheu Thai aims to transform Chiang Mai into inclusive growth model city | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Pheu Thai aims to transform Chiang Mai into inclusive growth model city

1 day ago
Concerns raised over election accessibility for disabled voters in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Concerns raised over election accessibility for disabled voters in Thailand

1 day ago
Phuket police tighten drug checks for Electric Daisy Carnival | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police tighten drug checks for Electric Daisy Carnival

1 day ago
Bombings and arson hit 11 petrol stations in southern Thailand | Thaiger South Thailand News

Bombings and arson hit 11 petrol stations in southern Thailand

1 day ago
Thailand mourns public health pioneer Dr Prawase Wasi&#8217;s passing at 93 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand mourns public health pioneer Dr Prawase Wasi’s passing at 93

1 day ago
Tourists warned: Monkey bites pose rabies risk in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Tourists warned: Monkey bites pose rabies risk in Phuket

1 day ago
Ayutthaya family tragedy: 19-year-old&#8217;s knife attack kills two | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya family tragedy: 19-year-old’s knife attack kills two

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 12, 2026, 4:36 PM
72 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.