Public holidays and observances in Thailand (2026)

As we step into 2026, now’s the perfect time to plan your year in Thailand. From nationwide festivals to regional celebrations, these public holidays shape everything from travel schedules to business operations and social gatherings.

Here are our key dates for Thailand’s holidays and observances for 2026.

Thailand holidays for January 2026

January 1 (Thursday) – New Year’s Day: A national holiday with celebrations, fireworks, and family gatherings.

– New Year’s Day: A national holiday with celebrations, fireworks, and family gatherings. January 2 (Friday) – Special Holiday: Added to create a five-day New Year’s weekend.

– Special Holiday: Added to create a five-day New Year’s weekend. January 10 (Saturday) – National Children’s Day: Parks, government buildings, and malls host fun activities for kids.

– National Children’s Day: Parks, government buildings, and malls host fun activities for kids. January 11 (Sunday) – SAO Election Day: Alcohol ban in effect 6pm Jan 10 to 6pm Jan 11.

– SAO Election Day: Alcohol ban in effect 6pm Jan 10 to 6pm Jan 11. January 16 (Friday) – Teachers’ Day: A day of appreciation for educators, with school ceremonies (not a public holiday).

Thailand holidays for February 2026

February 14 (Saturday) – Valentine’s Day: A day for love and gifts, especially celebrated in malls and restaurants.

– Valentine’s Day: A day for love and gifts, especially celebrated in malls and restaurants. February 17 (Tuesday) – Chinese New Year: Observed in southern provinces with parades and festivities (regional holiday).

Thailand holidays for March 2026

March 3 (Tuesday) – Makha Bucha Day: A Buddhist public holiday marked by merit-making and alcohol ban.

– Makha Bucha Day: A Buddhist public holiday marked by merit-making and alcohol ban. March 20 (Friday) – Eid al-Fitr: Regional holiday in southern provinces celebrating the end of Ramadan.

Thailand holidays for April 2026

April 6 (Monday) – Chakri Memorial Day: Commemorates the founding of the Chakri Dynasty.

– Chakri Memorial Day: Commemorates the founding of the Chakri Dynasty. April 13–15 (Mon-Wed) – Songkran Festival: Thai New Year and the country’s biggest holiday with water fights, merit-making, and family reunions.

Thailand holidays for May 2026

May 1 (Friday) – National Labour Day: Holiday for private sector and bank employees.

– National Labour Day: Holiday for private sector and bank employees. May 4 (Monday) – Coronation Day: Honours the coronation of King Vajiralongkorn.

– Coronation Day: Honours the coronation of King Vajiralongkorn. May 11 (Monday) – Royal Ploughing Ceremony: Government holiday marking the rice planting season.

– Royal Ploughing Ceremony: Government holiday marking the rice planting season. May 27 (Wednesday) – Eid al-Adha: Regional Islamic holiday (southern provinces).

– Eid al-Adha: Regional Islamic holiday (southern provinces). May 31 (Sunday) – Visakha Bucha Day: One of Buddhism’s most sacred days, with a national alcohol ban.

Thailand holidays for June 2026

June 1 (Monday) – Substitution for Visakha Bucha Day: Day off in lieu of May 31.

– Substitution for Visakha Bucha Day: Day off in lieu of May 31. June 3 (Wednesday) – H.M. Queen Suthida’s Birthday: Celebrated with royal ceremonies and public events.

Thailand holidays for July 2026

July 1 (Wednesday) – Mid-Year Bank Holiday: Banks closed; government/private offices remain open.

– Mid-Year Bank Holiday: Banks closed; government/private offices remain open. July 28 (Tuesday) – King Vajiralongkorn’s Birthday: National holiday.

– King Vajiralongkorn’s Birthday: National holiday. July 29 (Wednesday) – Asarnha Bucha Day: Commemorates Buddha’s first sermon; alcohol ban in effect.

– Asarnha Bucha Day: Commemorates Buddha’s first sermon; alcohol ban in effect. July 30 (Thursday) – Buddhist Lent Day (Khao Phansa): Government holiday with continued alcohol ban.

Thailand holidays for August 2026

August 12 (Wednesday) – H.M. Queen Mother’s Birthday / Mother’s Day: National holiday with family celebrations and merit-making.

Thailand holidays for September 2026

September 24 (Thursday) – Mahidol Day: Observance honouring Prince Mahidol, the father of modern Thai medicine.

Thailand holidays for October 2026

October 13 (Tuesday) – King Bhumibol Memorial Day: A day of remembrance for the late King.

– King Bhumibol Memorial Day: A day of remembrance for the late King. October 23 (Friday) – King Chulalongkorn Day: National holiday honouring King Rama V.

– King Chulalongkorn Day: National holiday honouring King Rama V. October 26 (Monday) – End of Buddhist Lent (Ok Phansa): Observance day with alcohol ban.

– End of Buddhist Lent (Ok Phansa): Observance day with alcohol ban. October 31 (Saturday) – Halloween: Celebrated in tourist areas with costumes and parties (not an official public holiday).

Thailand holidays for November 2026

November 25 (Wednesday) – Loy Krathong/Yi Peng: Festival of Lights celebrated with floating offerings and lanterns (not a public holiday).

Thailand holidays for December 2026

December 5 (Saturday) – Father’s Day / King Bhumibol’s Birthday.

– Father’s Day / King Bhumibol’s Birthday. December 7 (Monday) – Substitution for Father’s Day: National holiday.

– Substitution for Father’s Day: National holiday. December 10 (Thursday) – Constitution Day: Marks Thailand’s shift to a constitutional monarchy.

– Constitution Day: Marks Thailand’s shift to a constitutional monarchy. December 25 (Friday) – Christmas Day: Commercially celebrated, especially in tourist and expat areas.

– Christmas Day: Commercially celebrated, especially in tourist and expat areas. December 31 (Thursday) – New Year’s Eve: National holiday with countdown events and fireworks.

Note: Some observances and holidays may vary based on region, religion, or employer policies. Islamic holiday dates may shift slightly due to moon sightings.

With long weekends and festive seasons scattered throughout the year, 2026 offers plenty of opportunities to explore Thailand. If there’s a holiday that you don’t want to miss out on, it’s definitely the Songkran Festival!

This calendar will help you make the most of the year ahead as you mark your dates for temple visits, dodge alcohol bans, and maximise those extended breaks.