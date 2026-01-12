Public holidays and observances in Thailand (2026)

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: January 12, 2026, 4:15 PM
98 3 minutes read
Public holidays and observances in Thailand (2026) | Thaiger

As we step into 2026, now’s the perfect time to plan your year in Thailand. From nationwide festivals to regional celebrations, these public holidays shape everything from travel schedules to business operations and social gatherings.

Here are our key dates for Thailand’s holidays and observances for 2026.

Thailand holidays for January 2026

Public holidays and observances in Thailand (2026) | News by Thaiger

  • January 1 (Thursday)New Year’s Day: A national holiday with celebrations, fireworks, and family gatherings.
  • January 2 (Friday)Special Holiday: Added to create a five-day New Year’s weekend.
  • January 10 (Saturday)National Children’s Day: Parks, government buildings, and malls host fun activities for kids.
  • January 11 (Sunday)SAO Election Day: Alcohol ban in effect 6pm Jan 10 to 6pm Jan 11.
  • January 16 (Friday)Teachers’ Day: A day of appreciation for educators, with school ceremonies (not a public holiday).

Thailand holidays for February 2026

Public holidays and observances in Thailand (2026) | News by Thaiger

  • February 14 (Saturday)Valentine’s Day: A day for love and gifts, especially celebrated in malls and restaurants.
  • February 17 (Tuesday)Chinese New Year: Observed in southern provinces with parades and festivities (regional holiday).

Thailand holidays for March 2026

Public holidays and observances in Thailand (2026) | News by Thaiger

  • March 3 (Tuesday)Makha Bucha Day: A Buddhist public holiday marked by merit-making and alcohol ban.
  • March 20 (Friday)Eid al-Fitr: Regional holiday in southern provinces celebrating the end of Ramadan.

Thailand holidays for April 2026

Public holidays and observances in Thailand (2026) | News by Thaiger

  • April 6 (Monday)Chakri Memorial Day: Commemorates the founding of the Chakri Dynasty.
  • April 13–15 (Mon-Wed)Songkran Festival: Thai New Year and the country’s biggest holiday with water fights, merit-making, and family reunions.

Thailand holidays for May 2026

Public holidays and observances in Thailand (2026) | News by Thaiger

Related Articles
  • May 1 (Friday)National Labour Day: Holiday for private sector and bank employees.
  • May 4 (Monday)Coronation Day: Honours the coronation of King Vajiralongkorn.
  • May 11 (Monday)Royal Ploughing Ceremony: Government holiday marking the rice planting season.
  • May 27 (Wednesday)Eid al-Adha: Regional Islamic holiday (southern provinces).
  • May 31 (Sunday)Visakha Bucha Day: One of Buddhism’s most sacred days, with a national alcohol ban.

Thailand holidays for June 2026

Public holidays and observances in Thailand (2026) | News by Thaiger

  • June 1 (Monday)Substitution for Visakha Bucha Day: Day off in lieu of May 31.
  • June 3 (Wednesday)H.M. Queen Suthida’s Birthday: Celebrated with royal ceremonies and public events.

Thailand holidays for July 2026

Public holidays and observances in Thailand (2026) | News by Thaiger

  • July 1 (Wednesday)Mid-Year Bank Holiday: Banks closed; government/private offices remain open.
  • July 28 (Tuesday)King Vajiralongkorn’s Birthday: National holiday.
  • July 29 (Wednesday)Asarnha Bucha Day: Commemorates Buddha’s first sermon; alcohol ban in effect.
  • July 30 (Thursday)Buddhist Lent Day (Khao Phansa): Government holiday with continued alcohol ban.

Thailand holidays for August 2026

Public holidays and observances in Thailand (2026) | News by Thaiger

  • August 12 (Wednesday)H.M. Queen Mother’s Birthday / Mother’s Day: National holiday with family celebrations and merit-making.

Thailand holidays for September 2026

Public holidays and observances in Thailand (2026) | News by Thaiger

  • September 24 (Thursday)Mahidol Day: Observance honouring Prince Mahidol, the father of modern Thai medicine.

Thailand holidays for October 2026

Public holidays and observances in Thailand (2026) | News by Thaiger

  • October 13 (Tuesday)King Bhumibol Memorial Day: A day of remembrance for the late King.
  • October 23 (Friday)King Chulalongkorn Day: National holiday honouring King Rama V.
  • October 26 (Monday)End of Buddhist Lent (Ok Phansa): Observance day with alcohol ban.
  • October 31 (Saturday)Halloween: Celebrated in tourist areas with costumes and parties (not an official public holiday).

Thailand holidays for November 2026

Public holidays and observances in Thailand (2026) | News by Thaiger

  • November 25 (Wednesday)Loy Krathong/Yi Peng: Festival of Lights celebrated with floating offerings and lanterns (not a public holiday).

Thailand holidays for December 2026

Public holidays and observances in Thailand (2026) | News by Thaiger

  • December 5 (Saturday) – Father’s Day / King Bhumibol’s Birthday.
  • December 7 (Monday)Substitution for Father’s Day: National holiday.
  • December 10 (Thursday)Constitution Day: Marks Thailand’s shift to a constitutional monarchy.
  • December 25 (Friday)Christmas Day: Commercially celebrated, especially in tourist and expat areas.
  • December 31 (Thursday)New Year’s Eve: National holiday with countdown events and fireworks.

Note: Some observances and holidays may vary based on region, religion, or employer policies. Islamic holiday dates may shift slightly due to moon sightings.

With long weekends and festive seasons scattered throughout the year, 2026 offers plenty of opportunities to explore Thailand. If there’s a holiday that you don’t want to miss out on, it’s definitely the Songkran Festival!

This calendar will help you make the most of the year ahead as you mark your dates for temple visits, dodge alcohol bans, and maximise those extended breaks.

Latest Thailand News
Uzbek man detained after alleged assault on teenage girl in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Uzbek man detained after alleged assault on teenage girl in Phuket

2 minutes ago
Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Pha Ngan drug bust | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Pha Ngan drug bust

54 minutes ago
British man arrested for traffic island stunt, indecency, and Yaba use | Thaiger Phuket News

British man arrested for traffic island stunt, indecency, and Yaba use

1 hour ago
Three power poles down after pickup veers off road in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Three power poles down after pickup veers off road in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Thai police strangled in Bangkok traffic dispute, suspect still at large | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai police strangled in Bangkok traffic dispute, suspect still at large

2 hours ago
Filipina slams English skill in Thailand, Thai teacher responds | Thaiger Thailand News

Filipina slams English skill in Thailand, Thai teacher responds

2 hours ago
Thai man and 9 foreigners arrested during Chon Buri gambling den raid | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man and 9 foreigners arrested during Chon Buri gambling den raid

3 hours ago
Orange cat&#8217;s meows lead to bridge pillar rescue in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Orange cat’s meows lead to bridge pillar rescue in Samut Prakan

4 hours ago
Drug suspect escapes after police officer grants ‘farewell’ release | Thaiger Crime News

Drug suspect escapes after police officer grants ‘farewell’ release

5 hours ago
Narathiwat imposes curfew after attacks at 11 petrol stations in Deep South | Thaiger Thailand News

Narathiwat imposes curfew after attacks at 11 petrol stations in Deep South

5 hours ago
Thailand Privilege Card awards Friends of Thailand memberships to three international Muay Thai Fighters | Thaiger Travel

Thailand Privilege Card awards Friends of Thailand memberships to three international Muay Thai Fighters

5 hours ago
Chinese real estate agent robbed at scissor-point in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese real estate agent robbed at scissor-point in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Lost British cyclist safely rescued from Chiang Mai forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Lost British cyclist safely rescued from Chiang Mai forest

6 hours ago
Buffalo bolts from slaughterhouse into Chiang Mai snooker shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Buffalo bolts from slaughterhouse into Chiang Mai snooker shop

6 hours ago
Russian teen killed after speedboat hits fishing boat in Krabi | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian teen killed after speedboat hits fishing boat in Krabi

7 hours ago
British-Australian man found dead on yacht off Phuket coast | Thaiger Thailand News

British-Australian man found dead on yacht off Phuket coast

7 hours ago
Mobile grocery scandal: woman arrested in 300 baht fraud case | Thaiger Thailand News

Mobile grocery scandal: woman arrested in 300 baht fraud case

1 day ago
Pheu Thai aims to transform Chiang Mai into inclusive growth model city | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Pheu Thai aims to transform Chiang Mai into inclusive growth model city

1 day ago
Concerns raised over election accessibility for disabled voters in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Concerns raised over election accessibility for disabled voters in Thailand

1 day ago
Phuket police tighten drug checks for Electric Daisy Carnival | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police tighten drug checks for Electric Daisy Carnival

1 day ago
Bombings and arson hit 11 petrol stations in southern Thailand | Thaiger South Thailand News

Bombings and arson hit 11 petrol stations in southern Thailand

1 day ago
Thailand mourns public health pioneer Dr Prawase Wasi&#8217;s passing at 93 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand mourns public health pioneer Dr Prawase Wasi’s passing at 93

1 day ago
Tourists warned: Monkey bites pose rabies risk in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Tourists warned: Monkey bites pose rabies risk in Phuket

1 day ago
Ayutthaya family tragedy: 19-year-old&#8217;s knife attack kills two | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya family tragedy: 19-year-old’s knife attack kills two

1 day ago
Pattaya alley disputes distress cancer patient&#8217;s family | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya alley disputes distress cancer patient’s family

1 day ago
GuidesThai LifeThailand Travel
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: January 12, 2026, 4:15 PM
98 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.