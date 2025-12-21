US pushes for Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire compliance by next week

The United States is aiming to bring Thailand and Cambodia back into compliance with a ceasefire agreement brokered by President Donald Trump.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed optimism that this could be achieved by early next week.

Speaking in Washington, Rubio highlighted ongoing efforts to ensure adherence to the ceasefire terms, originally agreed upon in Kuala Lumpur in October.

He noted that both countries had committed to the terms in writing, but current grievances have disrupted compliance.

The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are set to discuss the crisis at a meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. Rubio engaged in a phone conversation with Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and indicated that further discussions would occur over the weekend.

Earlier this year, President Trump declared success in initiating a ceasefire and positioned the Thailand-Cambodia conflict among several international disputes he claimed to have resolved. Despite this, fighting has resumed, prompting renewed diplomatic efforts.

Thailand maintains that Cambodia should be the first to announce a ceasefire and withdraw troops from disputed border regions. Rubio defended US diplomatic actions, asserting they initially ended hostilities, although they have since resumed.

In recent news, the Royal Thai Navy fired warning shots after a Cambodian vessel entered Thai territorial waters near Hat Lek in Trat province. The brief incident on Friday, December 19 caused panic as residents sought shelter, but de-escalated within minutes. Officials said more than 10 warning rounds were fired to compel withdrawal, with no injuries or damage. The vessel retreated, patrols were intensified, and authorities stressed clear procedures to prevent misunderstandings along the Thai-Cambodian maritime boundary.

Simultaneously, Cambodia acknowledged the involvement of China’s special envoy for Asian affairs, Deng Xijun, who visited Phnom Penh to encourage both nations to de-escalate tensions.

According to a statement from Cambodia’s foreign ministry, China is committed to facilitating dialogue aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution, reported by Bangkok Post.