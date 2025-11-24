US man indicted for alleged sex crimes involving minors in Phuket

A grand jury in North Dakota, United States, has indicted a man on multiple charges related to alleged sexual offences involving minors during trips to Thailand.

KYFT TV reported that Sean D. Snyder is facing seven federal charges, including allegations that he travelled to Phuket to engage in illegal sexual conduct with two underage individuals.

According to court documents, four of the charges relate to the first alleged victim and span from around 2018 to late November 2024. Two charges concern a second alleged victim, covering a period between 2023 and mid-August 2025.

The final charge involves the alleged possession of child sexual abuse material. Authorities claim Snyder was found in possession of a smartphone containing one image and one video file.

He is currently being held without bond at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Centre. An initial appearance and arraignment have been scheduled for November 24 in the U.S. District Court.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for North Dakota has not yet released further details. The charges filed against Snyder are as follows:

Travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct (3 counts)

Engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places (3 counts)

Possession of materials containing child pornography (1 count)

In a similar story, a 60 year old monk was arrested at a temple in Samut Prakan after police discovered child sexual abuse material on his phone.

The arrest followed a report from the U.S.-based National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children, which flagged suspicious activity linked to a Gmail account. A court-approved search led officers to seize two mobile phones from the monk, identified as Chayut.

He faces multiple charges, including possession, distribution, and exhibition of child sexual abuse material. Chayut admitted to downloading the content for personal use.

In a separate case, parents in Udon Thani province filed complaints against a Thai man, accusing him of raping at least seven girls aged between four and ten and spreading HIV to the victims.