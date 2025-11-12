HIV positive Thai man accused of raping at least 7 girls

Parents in the Isaan province of Udon Thani filed complaints against a Thai man, accusing him of raping at least seven young girls aged between four and ten and spreading HIV to the victims, as his wife is reportedly infected.

Worried parents reached out to Panumas “Piak” Jitwasinkul, who operates the Facebook page Hia Piak Helps, saying that officers from Nakha Police Station had not provided any updates on the sexual assault cases they reported since October 21.

According to the parents, at least seven girls were sexually abused by the man, known as Tia. He is believed to be around 50 years old and lived in the same community as the victims, in Ban Nong Waeng village, Mu Mon sub-district, Udon Thani.

Only three families filed official complaints, while others were reportedly too afraid and embarrassed to do so. Panumas assisted the victims’ parents in following up on the case, leading three mothers to meet with officials yesterday, November 11.

One mother told police that her daughter once asked what molestation meant while they were watching the news on TV. When questioned further, the girl revealed that Tia had lured her into his house and raped her in a bathroom.

Another mother said her daughter often complained of genital pain. She noticed swelling, redness, and a foul-smelling yellow discharge. When she asked her daughter what had happened, the girl said Tia had sexually abused her.

This mother added that Tia was a relative, saying she was shocked and devastated, never imagining that he could do such a thing to her child.

Parents are also concerned that Tia might be HIV-positive, as his wife is known to have the virus and receives welfare assistance from the local administrative office.

With coordination from Panumas, police arrested Tia at a house where he worked as a construction labourer. He was taken to the police station for questioning but denied all allegations.

Police detained Tia on charges of indecent assault and child abduction. Additional charges will be filed if forensic examination results confirm sexual assault. The results are expected on November 21.

Meanwhile, the victims’ parents formally requested that Tia not be granted bail.