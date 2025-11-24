Axi expands Thai market with bonuses, cashback, funding, and Manchester City experiences

Axi, a global leader in online trading, is deepening its commitment to Thai traders with a dynamic range of promotions, tailored support, and unique funding opportunities. From deposit bonuses and cashback rewards to capital allocation via Axi Select and exclusive Manchester City football experiences, Axi continues to deliver everything traders need in one place.

Boosted funding through bonuses and Axi Select

Axi offers deposit bonus programmes that give Thai traders additional funds on qualifying deposits, effectively increasing buying power and enabling more strategic opportunities.

Beyond bonuses, traders can also access up to US$1 million in real capital allocation through Axi Select, Axi’s performance-based funding programme that rewards consistency and discipline. With Thai-language guidance and tailored support, ambitious traders have a clear pathway to scale their trading careers.

Cashback rewards for active traders

Axi’s cashback campaigns return a portion of spreads or commissions to clients based on trading volume. By offsetting costs, these rewards boost profitability and reinforce loyalty, helping Thai traders stay active and engaged with every trade.

Trading competitions with prizes and prestige

Adding excitement to the trading journey, Axi regularly hosts competitive trading contests. Thai traders can showcase their skills, compete for prizes, and gain recognition within the trading community.

Rewards range from cash payouts to exclusive Manchester City experiences, including signed merchandise, hospitality packages, and even an all-expenses-paid trip to Etihad Stadium to watch the Premier League champions live.

Support that speaks your language

To ensure every client gets the help they need, Axi provides 24/5 Thai-language support across phone, live chat, email, and WhatsApp. Dedicated Thai account managers deliver personalised onboarding and continuous guidance, helping traders make the most of Axi’s platforms, education, and promotions.

Why it matters

By combining bonuses, cashback, competitions, dedicated support, and funding opportunities, Axi creates a trading environment tailored to the Thai market with one goal in mind: Thai traders don’t just access a platform; they gain a partner committed to growth, recognition, and opportunity.

