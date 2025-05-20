Truck driver falls asleep, crashes into car in Phang Nga

An 18-wheel truck driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel yesterday and collided with a Nissan March, which was stationary at a red light. The incident occurred yesterday, May 19, on Phetkasem Road in Phang Nga province. This accident resulted in one death and three serious injuries.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ekphop Phuthong of Takua Thung Police Station was informed of the multiple-vehicle collision at kilometre 859+100, near the Ban Kalai intersection. Emergency services, including Phang Nga Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and the Wat Kaocharoentham Foundation, arrived at the scene to find the Isuzu 18-wheeler with front-end damage.

The black Nissan March was severely damaged, with the rear almost crushed to the front, and a pickup truck carrying shrimp was also damaged at the rear.

Investigations revealed that the pickup truck loaded with shrimp was heading towards Phang Nga and had stopped at the red light, along with the Nissan March, which had four occupants. The 18-wheel truck, travelling at high speed, failed to brake and crashed into the Nissan March, which then struck the shrimp pickup truck.

Four people in the Nissan March, two men and two women, were injured. Emergency responders worked strenuously to extract the passengers using hydraulic rescue tools and transported them to Takua Thung Hospital with severe injuries. Later, it was confirmed that the male driver of the Nissan March succumbed to his injuries.

Police initially suspect the truck driver fell asleep while driving. The driver is currently in custody and under investigation for negligence, causing injury and death, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, about 30 kilometres from their destination, a family travelling in a van collided with a 10-wheeler truck, leading to the tragic deaths of three people, including a one year old girl, and injuring four others.

The crash happened on May 18 when officers from Tha Chang Police Station received a report of the accident on the southbound lane of Asian Highway 41, near the Volvo car repair centre in Khlong Sai subdistrict, Tha Chang district, Surat Thani province.