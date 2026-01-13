Truck crash in Phatthalung reveals suspected Rohingya smuggling

Photo via Khaosod

  • A truck crash in Phatthalung on January 12 injured multiple individuals and revealed suspected illegal transport of Rohingya migrants.
  • The collision involved a six-wheel truck and a cement truck, resulting in severe damage and injuries to the drivers and passengers, including Rohingya women and children.
  • Police discovered that the six-wheel truck was likely used to smuggle approximately 30 Rohingya migrants, with several fleeing the scene into nearby forests after the crash.
  • The driver, Kittipong Chuthong, admitted to falling asleep at the wheel and was under financial pressure to repay a significant debt, leading to his involvement in the smuggling operation.

A road crash involving two trucks in Phatthalung yesterday, January 12, left multiple people injured and led police to uncover what they believe was the illegal transport of Rohingya migrants.

The accident occurred on the southbound lane of the Asia Highway in Moo 1, Chamong subdistrict, Khuan Khanun district. Officers from Khuan Khanun Police Station responded to the scene alongside several rescue and ambulance units after reports of a serious collision.

At the site, a six-wheel truck was found to have slammed into the rear of a cement truck, causing severe damage to the front of the smaller vehicle. The six-wheel truck driver, 25 year old Kittipong Chuthong, sustained leg injuries and remained at the scene.

A 21 year old Thai man in the passenger seat suffered more serious injuries and was trapped in the wreckage. Rescue workers freed him after about ten minutes; he had leg injuries and appeared dazed before being taken to hospital.

During an inspection of the damaged vehicle, officers found the six-wheel truck had a rear covering and believed it was being used to secretly transport an estimated 30 Rohingya migrants at the time of the crash.

At the scene, seven Rohingya women were found injured, along with five others who were not seriously hurt, including young children. All were transported to Khuan Khanun Hospital, with some of the injured reported to have broken arms and legs.

Police also reported that more than ten Rohingya passengers fled the scene, crossing the road and escaping into nearby forests. Some were believed to be injured, and residents later found several individuals hiding in grass and bushes close to the crash site.

Speaking to investigators, Kittipong said that the truck belonged to his mother and had been purchased only recently. He said it had previously been used to deliver snacks but did not generate enough income.

He claimed he was offered work by a friend later, with a payment of 60,000 baht per trip, without being told the nature of the job, reported Khaosod.

According to his statement, the truck was parked in Ban Phaeo district, Samut Songkhram province, before he drove to a meeting point in Hat Yai district, Songkhla. He said the journey began at about 9pm and that he fell asleep at the wheel during the drive, leading to the crash.

Kittipong admitted he was under pressure to earn money to help his mother repay a debt of around 500,000 to 600,000 baht owed to the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives.

The cement truck driver, 64 year old Prasert, said he was travelling in the left lane when his vehicle was struck from behind. His truck sustained damage, and he later pulled over roughly 100 metres from the impact site.

Police said investigations are continuing into the crash and the suspected smuggling of foreign migrants, with legal action to be taken against those found to be involved.

In similar news, a boat carrying Rohingya refugees sank in the Andaman Sea, leaving at least 27 dead as Malaysian and Thai police race against time to find survivors.

