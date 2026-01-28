Tearful Chon Buri man drives car into barrier after argument with wife

A man crashed his car into a roadside barrier in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district late last night, January 27, after reportedly becoming distraught during an argument with his wife. Emergency responders and police found him in tears at the scene.

The incident occurred on the Sattahip inbound lane of the railway road near Soi Pattaya-Liang Mueang 15 in Nong Prue subdistrict. Rescuers from Sawang Boriboon Foundation were alerted to the crash shortly after midnight.

At the scene, officers found a black sedan with severe front-end damage, positioned against a concrete barrier in the far-right lane. The driver, identified as 28 year old Thawatchai, suffered only minor bruises but appeared visibly emotional and possibly intoxicated. He was found crying beside the wrecked vehicle.

According to police, Thawatchai told officers that he had argued with his wife earlier in the evening. He claimed she accused him of being unfaithful, irresponsible, and distant from their family.

Feeling rejected and overwhelmed, he reportedly left the house, began recording a video on his phone, and intentionally drove the car into the barrier in a reckless act that put his life at risk.

Emergency responders and officials consoled the man at the scene before escorting him to a local police station to calm down. His relatives were contacted and informed of the incident.

Khaosod reported that police said they would continue to monitor the situation and proceed in accordance with legal protocol.

