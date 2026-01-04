Rama 2 Flood Rescue: GPS Navigation Error Incident

Five people narrowly escaped serious injury after a GPS navigation error led their vehicle into unexpectedly deep floodwater beneath a bridge on Rama 2 Road in Samut Songkhram province, almost completely submerging the van and trapping passengers inside.

The incident occurred on January 3, 2026, when officers from Highway Police Station 1, Division 2, under the Highway Police Bureau, were conducting routine patrols in Khlong Khon sub district, Mueang district. Police Lieutenant Colonel Saranyapong Onsing, head of the station, said officers and volunteer highway police noticed a KIA van stranded in a canal near the U-turn under the main bridge at kilometer 72 of Rama 2 Road.

According to police, the water level in the canal had risen significantly due to high tide, flooding the underpass area and submerging most of the vehicle’s passenger compartment. The van had become immobilized, with water rapidly entering the cabin and placing all occupants in immediate danger.

Officers moved quickly to secure the area and assist the passengers. Rescue efforts focused on safely evacuating those trapped inside and retrieving personal belongings before conditions worsened. All five occupants were brought out of the vehicle without injury.

The group consisted of four women and one man. They told officers they had been travelling back to Bangkok after a trip to Hua Hin. While passing through Samut Songkhram, they intended to make a U-turn near Khlong Khon to stop for food. Their GPS navigation system directed them to turn beneath the bridge, where floodwater had accumulated.

The driver initially believed the water was shallow enough to cross. However, midway through the underpass, the depth increased sharply, causing the electric van to lose traction and begin floating. Realising the danger, the passengers opened the doors and called for help as water continued to rise inside the vehicle.

Highway police warned that floodwater levels under bridges and low-lying roads can change rapidly, especially during high tide, making such areas extremely hazardous. Officers advised motorists to avoid driving through standing water, even when guided by navigation apps, and to rely on visible road conditions and warning signs.

Because the vehicle involved was electric, authorities coordinated with the insurance company to arrange a specialised tow truck. The van was left in place until it could be safely removed to prevent further damage and eliminate the risk of electrical hazards.

Police reiterated the importance of caution when using GPS systems, noting that navigation apps may not reflect real-time flooding or road closures. Drivers were urged to slow down, reassess routes, and turn back when water depth cannot be clearly judged. Source Khaosod.