Rama 2 Flood Rescue: GPS Navigation Error Incident

High tide and poor visibility turn navigation error into near-fatal incident on Samut Songkhram highway

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 4, 2026, 10:47 AM
102 2 minutes read
Rama 2 Flood Rescue: GPS Navigation Error Incident | Thaiger

Five people narrowly escaped serious injury after a GPS navigation error led their vehicle into unexpectedly deep floodwater beneath a bridge on Rama 2 Road in Samut Songkhram province, almost completely submerging the van and trapping passengers inside.

The incident occurred on January 3, 2026, when officers from Highway Police Station 1, Division 2, under the Highway Police Bureau, were conducting routine patrols in Khlong Khon sub district, Mueang district. Police Lieutenant Colonel Saranyapong Onsing, head of the station, said officers and volunteer highway police noticed a KIA van stranded in a canal near the U-turn under the main bridge at kilometer 72 of Rama 2 Road.

According to police, the water level in the canal had risen significantly due to high tide, flooding the underpass area and submerging most of the vehicle’s passenger compartment. The van had become immobilized, with water rapidly entering the cabin and placing all occupants in immediate danger.

Officers moved quickly to secure the area and assist the passengers. Rescue efforts focused on safely evacuating those trapped inside and retrieving personal belongings before conditions worsened. All five occupants were brought out of the vehicle without injury.

The group consisted of four women and one man. They told officers they had been travelling back to Bangkok after a trip to Hua Hin. While passing through Samut Songkhram, they intended to make a U-turn near Khlong Khon to stop for food. Their GPS navigation system directed them to turn beneath the bridge, where floodwater had accumulated.

The driver initially believed the water was shallow enough to cross. However, midway through the underpass, the depth increased sharply, causing the electric van to lose traction and begin floating. Realising the danger, the passengers opened the doors and called for help as water continued to rise inside the vehicle.

Highway police warned that floodwater levels under bridges and low-lying roads can change rapidly, especially during high tide, making such areas extremely hazardous. Officers advised motorists to avoid driving through standing water, even when guided by navigation apps, and to rely on visible road conditions and warning signs.

Related Articles

Because the vehicle involved was electric, authorities coordinated with the insurance company to arrange a specialised tow truck. The van was left in place until it could be safely removed to prevent further damage and eliminate the risk of electrical hazards.

Police reiterated the importance of caution when using GPS systems, noting that navigation apps may not reflect real-time flooding or road closures. Drivers were urged to slow down, reassess routes, and turn back when water depth cannot be clearly judged. Source Khaosod.

Latest Thailand News
Drugs and ammunition found after fatal motorcycle crash in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drugs and ammunition found after fatal motorcycle crash in Chon Buri

56 seconds ago
Rama 2 Flood Rescue: GPS Navigation Error Incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Rama 2 Flood Rescue: GPS Navigation Error Incident

23 minutes ago
Myanmar rape-murder suspect deported as victim’s daughter demands justice | Thaiger Thailand News

Myanmar rape-murder suspect deported as victim’s daughter demands justice

60 minutes ago
Young man with three arrest warrants arrested while hiding in closed-box pickup at highway checkpoint | Thaiger Thailand News

Young man with three arrest warrants arrested while hiding in closed-box pickup at highway checkpoint

19 hours ago
2026 SAFF Futsal Championship to debut in Bangkok as South Asia launches new tournament | Thaiger Thailand News

2026 SAFF Futsal Championship to debut in Bangkok as South Asia launches new tournament

21 hours ago
2nd Army Area raids scammer hideout, uncovers scripted fraud operations targeting multiple countries | Thaiger Thailand News

2nd Army Area raids scammer hideout, uncovers scripted fraud operations targeting multiple countries

22 hours ago
Second Army Area releases footage alleging Cambodian military activity near Preah Vihear | Thaiger Thailand News

Second Army Area releases footage alleging Cambodian military activity near Preah Vihear

22 hours ago
Will Thailand’s 2026 election reshape tourism, foreign investment, and transport policy? | Thaiger Thailand News

Will Thailand’s 2026 election reshape tourism, foreign investment, and transport policy?

23 hours ago
Thailand’s new year holiday 2026 sees over eight million travelers, fewer accidents and smooth nationwide transport | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s new year holiday 2026 sees over eight million travelers, fewer accidents and smooth nationwide transport

23 hours ago
Fire destroys monk’s living quarters at Nimit Mai temple, investigation underway | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire destroys monk’s living quarters at Nimit Mai temple, investigation underway

24 hours ago
Fire erupts in condo, woman hospitalized for smoke inhalation | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire erupts in condo, woman hospitalized for smoke inhalation

1 day ago
Van carrying passenger crashes after tire blowout, one killed and eight injured | Thaiger Thailand News

Van carrying passenger crashes after tire blowout, one killed and eight injured

1 day ago
Heartless thief snatches surgery money from woman in brazen daylight robbery | Thaiger Crime News

Heartless thief snatches surgery money from woman in brazen daylight robbery

2 days ago
Sea of Trash: Garbage covers Patong beach after New Year countdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Sea of Trash: Garbage covers Patong beach after New Year countdown

2 days ago
Expert predicts drier rainy season starting July because of El Niño | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Expert predicts drier rainy season starting July because of El Niño

2 days ago
Patong restaurant fires staff after telling customer to &#8220;Wash the pot yourself&#8221; | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong restaurant fires staff after telling customer to “Wash the pot yourself”

2 days ago
New Year Tragedy: 86 Killed in Thailand Road Accidents in First 2 Days | Thaiger Hot News

New Year Tragedy: 86 Killed in Thailand Road Accidents in First 2 Days

3 days ago
Japanese expat shares Why you must carry a stack of 20-Baht notes in Thailand | Thaiger Hot News

Japanese expat shares Why you must carry a stack of 20-Baht notes in Thailand

3 days ago
Bangkok fireworks blast injures 7 at New Year party | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok fireworks blast injures 7 at New Year party

3 days ago
Cold spell returns: Temps to drop across Thailand from Jan 2-6 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cold spell returns: Temps to drop across Thailand from Jan 2-6

3 days ago
King and Queen Grant Royal Greeting Card for 2026 | Thaiger Bangkok News

King and Queen Grant Royal Greeting Card for 2026

3 days ago
M6 jammed for kilometers as crowds rush back to Bangkok Before New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

M6 jammed for kilometers as crowds rush back to Bangkok Before New Year

4 days ago
BBC snubs Thailand, picks Phnom Penh for 2026 travel List | Thaiger Travel

BBC snubs Thailand, picks Phnom Penh for 2026 travel List

4 days ago
Double cold front to hit Thailand after New Year, Bangkok lows at 18.4°C | Thaiger Bangkok News

Double cold front to hit Thailand after New Year, Bangkok lows at 18.4°C

4 days ago
Jealous gunman Kills ex-girlfriend and self, critically wounds new partner | Thaiger Crime News

Jealous gunman Kills ex-girlfriend and self, critically wounds new partner

4 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 4, 2026, 10:47 AM
102 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.