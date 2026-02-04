Gunmen unleash over 20 shotgun rounds on Phatthalung home

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 4, 2026, 1:04 PM
318 1 minute read
Gunmen unleash over 20 shotgun rounds on Phatthalung home | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

Two armed assailants opened fire on a family home in Phaya Khan subdistrict, Phatthalung province, early today, February 4, damaging property and terrifying a family.

Police investigators led by Police Lieutenant Wicha Nupeannoi from Mueang Phatthalung Police Station arrived at the scene shortly after 1.30am, accompanied by a forensics team.

At the scene, officers recovered eight spent shotgun shells and fragments from at least two additional rounds scattered both outside and inside the home.

The homeowner, 65 year old Morakot, told officers that she and her husband were resting inside when they were awoken by the sound of multiple gunshots. After the shooting stopped, she looked out the window and saw two men escaping on a motorbike.

The gunfire shattered a glass panel and penetrated a bedroom door, with one of the rounds entering the room belonging to the homeowners’ daughter. Several possessions were damaged, but no injuries were reported.

CCTV captures gunmen firing at a house in Phatthalung, showing damage to glass and walls
Photo via Khaosod

Security camera footage captured the moment two young male suspects, riding a motorcycle without visible licence plates, approached the house and fired over 20 shotgun rounds using a type of automatic shotgun before fleeing the scene.

Police said the homeowner had no known disputes with anyone. However, they noted that her daughter frequently brought friends to the house, including a boyfriend who is a local teenager from Khuan Maprao in Mueang Phatthalung district.

Related Articles

Khaosod reported that investigators are now working to identify the motive and track down the suspects for prosecution.

In similar news, a teenage gang attacked a rival’s home in Hat Yai, shooting a 13 year old boy in the back when they failed to find their intended target during the raid.

Investigators said the attack stemmed from an ongoing feud between two groups of local teens. The gang, nine people riding three motorcycles, had stormed the home of their rival looking for him. Failing to find him, they encountered his younger brother and opened fire, shooting him in the back before fleeing the scene.

Latest Thailand News
School pressure drives young boy to run away in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

School pressure drives young boy to run away in Samut Prakan

3 minutes ago
3 Mongolians arrested in Bangkok for smuggling crystal meth using capacitors | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 Mongolians arrested in Bangkok for smuggling crystal meth using capacitors

20 minutes ago
Japanese man clashes with vendor over birdcage in Udon Thani | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Japanese man clashes with vendor over birdcage in Udon Thani

55 minutes ago
Election Commission to summon Fastwork CEO over vote-buying claim | Thaiger Thailand News

Election Commission to summon Fastwork CEO over vote-buying claim

1 hour ago
Thai student hospitalised after 800 squat punishment at school | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai student hospitalised after 800 squat punishment at school

2 hours ago
Gunmen unleash over 20 shotgun rounds on Phatthalung home | Thaiger Thailand News

Gunmen unleash over 20 shotgun rounds on Phatthalung home

2 hours ago
Thai suspect arrested after neck slashing and motorcycle theft in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai suspect arrested after neck slashing and motorcycle theft in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
Russian runner protests Phuket race organiser, throws medal away | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian runner protests Phuket race organiser, throws medal away

4 hours ago
Anutin honours fallen troops, promises jobs and care for veterans | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin honours fallen troops, promises jobs and care for veterans

4 hours ago
Wild elephant dies during relocation operation in Khon Kaen | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephant dies during relocation operation in Khon Kaen

5 hours ago
Chinese man arrested in Bangkok for 32 year old murder in Hong Kong | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man arrested in Bangkok for 32 year old murder in Hong Kong

5 hours ago
New Alternative Party flagged for possible policy violations | Thaiger Thailand News

New Alternative Party flagged for possible policy violations

5 hours ago
Thai man disappears, car found outside abandoned house in Chon Buri | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man disappears, car found outside abandoned house in Chon Buri

5 hours ago
Chiang Mai temple thief performs wai then steals silver tray | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai temple thief performs wai then steals silver tray

6 hours ago
Thai woman flees naked after rape in Chon Buri abandoned house | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman flees naked after rape in Chon Buri abandoned house

21 hours ago
Bangkok Design Week 2026 opens as Southeast Asia’s largest creative platform | Thaiger Things To Do

Bangkok Design Week 2026 opens as Southeast Asia’s largest creative platform

22 hours ago
Phuket man falls from pickup while confronting foreign hit-and-run driver | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man falls from pickup while confronting foreign hit-and-run driver

22 hours ago
Koh Samui police demolishes 600 illegal exhaust pipes | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Samui police demolishes 600 illegal exhaust pipes

22 hours ago
Mae Hong Son launches campaign to tackle wildfire and PM2.5 | Thaiger Thailand News

Mae Hong Son launches campaign to tackle wildfire and PM2.5

23 hours ago
2 gunmen surrender after 2 victims injured in Khao San Road shooting | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 gunmen surrender after 2 victims injured in Khao San Road shooting

23 hours ago
Man hears voices after drug use, stabs teacher at Chiang Mai school | Thaiger Thailand News

Man hears voices after drug use, stabs teacher at Chiang Mai school

24 hours ago
Thai family welcomes foreigners who mistake funeral feast for restaurant | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai family welcomes foreigners who mistake funeral feast for restaurant

24 hours ago
GWM discontinues Good Cat, prepares ORA 5 SUV launch for Thai market | Thaiger Automotive

GWM discontinues Good Cat, prepares ORA 5 SUV launch for Thai market

1 day ago
Massive elephant herd emerges near Thap Lan National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Massive elephant herd emerges near Thap Lan National Park

1 day ago
Ex-cop neighbour allegedly pulls gun over footsteps and coughing | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-cop neighbour allegedly pulls gun over footsteps and coughing

1 day ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 4, 2026, 1:04 PM
318 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.