Gunmen unleash over 20 shotgun rounds on Phatthalung home

Two armed assailants opened fire on a family home in Phaya Khan subdistrict, Phatthalung province, early today, February 4, damaging property and terrifying a family.

Police investigators led by Police Lieutenant Wicha Nupeannoi from Mueang Phatthalung Police Station arrived at the scene shortly after 1.30am, accompanied by a forensics team.

At the scene, officers recovered eight spent shotgun shells and fragments from at least two additional rounds scattered both outside and inside the home.

The homeowner, 65 year old Morakot, told officers that she and her husband were resting inside when they were awoken by the sound of multiple gunshots. After the shooting stopped, she looked out the window and saw two men escaping on a motorbike.

The gunfire shattered a glass panel and penetrated a bedroom door, with one of the rounds entering the room belonging to the homeowners’ daughter. Several possessions were damaged, but no injuries were reported.

Security camera footage captured the moment two young male suspects, riding a motorcycle without visible licence plates, approached the house and fired over 20 shotgun rounds using a type of automatic shotgun before fleeing the scene.

Police said the homeowner had no known disputes with anyone. However, they noted that her daughter frequently brought friends to the house, including a boyfriend who is a local teenager from Khuan Maprao in Mueang Phatthalung district.

Khaosod reported that investigators are now working to identify the motive and track down the suspects for prosecution.

In similar news, a teenage gang attacked a rival’s home in Hat Yai, shooting a 13 year old boy in the back when they failed to find their intended target during the raid.

Investigators said the attack stemmed from an ongoing feud between two groups of local teens. The gang, nine people riding three motorcycles, had stormed the home of their rival looking for him. Failing to find him, they encountered his younger brother and opened fire, shooting him in the back before fleeing the scene.