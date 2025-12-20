Thai Air Force Bombs Casino Near Trat Border Amid Escalating Clashes

The Royal Thai Air Force carried out an airstrike near the Thai-Cambodian border on Friday, deploying two F-16 fighter jets to bomb a casino compound where Cambodian soldiers were believed to be sheltering, according to military sources. The strike marks a significant escalation in ongoing clashes near Trat province.

At around 11 a.m. on December 20, the air force launched the operation after the Trat Marine Corps Task Force reported signs of Cambodian troop reinforcements and the movement of heavy weapons in the area surrounding the Thmodah Casino, located close to the border in eastern Thailand.

Military officials said two F-16 jets dropped six bombs on designated targets, destroying what they described as Cambodian strongholds inside the casino complex. The operation reportedly lasted about 20 minutes. Despite the strike, sounds of gunfire, explosions, and mortar fire were still heard in the area afterward, indicating that fighting had not fully subsided.

Navy Captain Thammanoon Wanna said Cambodian forces had continued to build up personnel and weapons near the border, prompting Thai forces to request air support. He said the decision was taken to counter potential threats and protect Thai civilians and security personnel operating in the area.

The airstrike was conducted as part of what authorities described as the 12th day of the Trat Suppression of Rebels campaign. Officials have not released details on casualties or confirmed the number of soldiers believed to be inside the casino at the time of the strike.

Residents near the border reported hearing repeated explosions throughout the day, adding to growing anxiety following several recent security incidents in the region. Local authorities have advised civilians to remain alert and follow instructions from security officials as the situation develops.

Neither the Cambodian government nor Cambodian military authorities have issued an official response to the reported strike. Thai officials emphasized that surveillance remains active and that operations are being carried out based on security assessments on the ground.

The area near Trat has long been considered sensitive due to its proximity to the Thai-Cambodian border, where disputes and security incidents have periodically flared. Friday’s air operation underscores the seriousness of the current situation and raises concerns about further escalation if tensions are not quickly contained.

The incident was first reported by the Khaosod.