Surat Thani temple abbot found with drugs, monks defrocked

The abbot of a well-known temple in Surat Thani, along with other monks, tested positive for drugs following a raid in which drug paraphernalia was discovered. The Office of National Buddhism immediately defrocked them, and legal proceedings are underway.

Amorn Chuachu, the district chief of Koh Samui in Surat Thani province, led a team of administrative officers in collaboration with Police Colonel Panya Nirattimanont, the superintendent of Koh Samui Police Station, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Sawat Thalawal, an investigative officer.

They partnered with local police and the Surat Thani Office of National Buddhism to inspect Santiwararam Temple in Mueang 5, Taling Ngam subdistrict. Their actions followed reports of young people gathering suspiciously at the temple and concerns about possible drug involvement by the monks.

Police invited the abbot and three other monks for drug testing and a search of their quarters. During the search, drug paraphernalia was discovered in the room of 61 year old Thanawit Thitathammo, the abbot.

Subsequent urine tests revealed the presence of drugs in the systems of both the abbot and 47 year old monk, Maha Chaturaphat Ruangphrom, who tested positive for methamphetamine.

The two monks admitted to drug use and agreed to disrobe in the presence of Phra Khru Sirithipkunakorn, the district monk head of Koh Samui. They have since been taken into custody and handed over to investigators at Koh Samui Police Station for further legal action, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, seven people, including three monks and four temple disciples, were arrested at a well-known temple in Prachin Buri province for drug use after reports of repeated thefts and the defacement of Buddha statues. The monks were defrocked before facing legal proceedings.

Police launched the operation at Wat Sawang Arom (Khok Hom) following complaints of theft, vandalism, and even the beheading of Buddha statues. Accusations of drug use further deepened public disillusionment.