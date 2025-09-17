Thailand video news Tourism Downslide: Sky-High Costs Drive Fewer Visitors to Thailand, “Primate Panic in Lopburi: Hundreds of Monkeys Break Free and Run Wild”

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video9 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025
705 4 minutes read
Thailand video news Tourism Downslide: Sky-High Costs Drive Fewer Visitors to Thailand, “Primate Panic in Lopburi: Hundreds of Monkeys Break Free and Run Wild” | Thaiger

 

Thailand faces a week of contrasting headlines — from pushback against a BBC documentary and a dip in tourist arrivals to renewed political maneuvering by Abhisit Vejjajiva and Thaksin’s prison transfer. At the same time, the country makes strides in science with its first ISS experiment, grapples with chaos in Lopburi’s streets as monkeys run wild, and braces for heavy monsoon rains. These developments highlight Thailand’s mix of challenges and breakthroughs, reflecting its shifting image at home and abroad.

“Foreign Voices Push Back Against BBC’s Dark Thailand Narrative”

A new BBC documentary, Thailand: The Dark Side of Paradise, has triggered backlash among both Thais and foreigners who claim it paints an unfairly negative picture of Thailand. Critics argue the film focuses too heavily on social issues and crime, while ignoring the many positive aspects and experiences of life in the country. Some who have lived in Thailand say their own experiences don’t match the documentary’s portrayal, calling it misleading and sensational. The debate has sparked a wider conversation about how Thailand is represented in international media, and how such representations affect perceptions from abroad. As a result, voices defending Thailand are growing louder, especially among expatriates and tourists who feel mischaracterized.

Tourism Downslide: Sky-High Costs Drive Fewer Visitors to Thailand

Thailand has seen a drop of about 7.08% in foreign tourist arrivals from January 1 to September 14, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, totalling about 23 million visitors. The state planning agency has lowered its full-year forecast for arrivals to 33 million, down from an earlier estimate of 37 million. Malaysia now leads as the largest source of tourists, with China close behind, but Vietnam is gaining ground as a preferred destination for Chinese travellers. Rising costs—especially in accommodation, food, and travel—are cited as a major deterrent, with many pointing out that aspirational value and affordability are no longer aligned. The numbers suggest that Thailand’s competitive edge as a budget-friendly destination is under pressure, and that price sensitivity among travellers is starting to shift their destination choices.

Ex-PM Thaksin Transferred to Medical Wing After Court Orders Prison Term

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, aged 76 and battling chronic health conditions, has been ordered by Thailand’s Supreme Court to serve a one-year prison sentence after ruling that his previous hospital stay did not count toward prison time. As a result, he has been moved into the medical wing of Bangkok’s Klong Prem prison to better accommodate his age and health status. This move follows a long controversy over his 2023 sentence, during which he spent part of it in a hospital suite rather than in a standard prison cell, raising questions over fairness and legal technicalities. Thaksin’s transfer is seen both as a recognition of his medical needs and a response to legal obligation to enforce the sentence properly. Meanwhile, his family, including his daughter Paetongtarn, have visited him, reporting that while he has some blood pressure issues, his condition is stable.

“Abhisit Vejjajiva Steps Up as Democrat Party Leader to Rebuild Confidence”

Following the sudden resignation of the Democrat Party’s leader due to health concerns, former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva has agreed to reassume the leadership role. His return is viewed as a move to restore both morale within the party and trust among the public, especially ahead of upcoming political contests. Internal discussions hinge on whether the party will double down on past ideologies or adjust its platform to better respond to current political dynamics. It is believed that members hope his leadership will stabilize the party during a time of uncertainty. Abhisit’s comeback also reflects broader concerns about the survival and relevance of Thailand’s oldest political party in today’s environment.

Related Articles

“Primate Panic in Lopburi: Hundreds of Monkeys Break Free and Run Wild”

More than 100 monkeys escaped from the Pho Kao Ton Monkey Shelter in the town of Lopburi and caused chaos in the nearby streets, homes, and public areas. The escaped primates were seen invading people’s property and generally acting aggressively, triggering panic among residents. Authorities are trying to contain the situation amid concerns for both public safety and animal welfare. The incident adds to ongoing tensions in Lopburi, where human-monkey conflicts have been rising due to large monkey populations and closer human-animal interactions. Locals are calling for stronger control measures to prevent future outbreaks and reduce risks to people.

“All-Night Shop Theft: Gamer Disappears with Bag After Posing as Customer”

In Pattaya, a suspect entered a gaming shop in Soi Kor Phai posing as a normal customer, logged onto a computer, and remained inside for nearly 10 hours. Then, under cover of this long stay, he stole a bag and fled. The shop has released CCTV footage to the public to help authorities identify the individual. Staff say the suspect’s behavior was calculated, using the guise of a customer to avoid suspicion. The incident has raised concerns about security in shops that are open all night.

“Thai Liquid Crystal Experiment Rockets to the ISS”

Thailand has launched its first-ever research payload to the International Space Station, namely the ‘Thailand Liquid Crystal in Space’ (TLC) project, which will investigate how liquid crystals behave in microgravity. The experiment was developed by scientists from Kasetsart University and GISTDA, working in collaboration with NASA. It’s designed to run for three months aboard the ISS, after which the data and the payload will return for analysis in Thailand. Researchers hope results will have technological applications back on Earth, potentially improving display technologies like LCDs. The launch is being seen as a major milestone that boosts Thailand’s scientific prestige and opens doors for future space research collaborations.

Monsoon Warning: Heavy Rain Set to Stall Travel, Raise Flood Risk in Thailand”

The Thai Meteorological Department is issuing warnings as the monsoon intensifies, with heavy rainfall expected across many provinces. Dangerous seas are also forecast, with rough waters posing risks to coastal and vessel activity. Low-lying areas are particularly vulnerable to flash floods, which could disrupt travel and strain infrastructure. Officials are urging people to be cautious, particularly drivers, and advising those in vulnerable zones to prepare. The weather could adversely affect transportation and safety unless precautions are taken.

Latest Thailand News
Villagers in Northeast Thailand demand monk disrobe over woman | Thaiger Thailand News

Villagers in Northeast Thailand demand monk disrobe over woman

3 hours ago
GPS blunder sends tourist into forest crash in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

GPS blunder sends tourist into forest crash in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Woman dies after fall from Bangkok mall parking structure (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman dies after fall from Bangkok mall parking structure (video)

4 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima man wins 12 million baht with lucky lottery bet | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima man wins 12 million baht with lucky lottery bet

5 hours ago
People’s Party leader stands firm on lese majeste reform stance | Thaiger Bangkok News

People’s Party leader stands firm on lese majeste reform stance

5 hours ago
Australian man survives knife slash and hotel plunge in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Australian man survives knife slash and hotel plunge in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Foreign biker crashes head-on into Phuket showroom steps | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign biker crashes head-on into Phuket showroom steps

7 hours ago
Suspects arrested over 2.2m baht speedboat heist in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Suspects arrested over 2.2m baht speedboat heist in Chon Buri

9 hours ago
&#8216;White Lotus&#8217; stars wow Emmys with glowing praise for Thailand (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

‘White Lotus’ stars wow Emmys with glowing praise for Thailand (video)

9 hours ago
Trang Airport opens new terminal after 4-year delay | Thaiger Aviation News

Trang Airport opens new terminal after 4-year delay

10 hours ago
Japanese teens caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand to Japan | Thaiger Cannabis News

Japanese teens caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand to Japan

10 hours ago
Khon Kaen man scoops 12 million baht lottery jackpot (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen man scoops 12 million baht lottery jackpot (video)

11 hours ago
Baby girl killed after family pit bull turns violent in Uthai Thani | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Baby girl killed after family pit bull turns violent in Uthai Thani

11 hours ago
XRP and BTC holders in Thailand are earning daily income with Invro Mining | Thaiger Business News

XRP and BTC holders in Thailand are earning daily income with Invro Mining

12 hours ago
Monsoon mayhem: TMD warns of floods and dangerous seas | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon mayhem: TMD warns of floods and dangerous seas

13 hours ago
Phuket airport skips memorial for deadly One-Two-Go crash | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket airport skips memorial for deadly One-Two-Go crash

1 day ago
Pattaya gamer flees with bag in brazen all-night shop theft | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya gamer flees with bag in brazen all-night shop theft

1 day ago
Thai lottery results announced, rituals fuel lucky number craze | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai lottery results announced, rituals fuel lucky number craze

1 day ago
Abhisit tipped to retake reins of struggling Democrat Party | Thaiger Politics News

Abhisit tipped to retake reins of struggling Democrat Party

1 day ago
Thailand to test seaplane routes to boost island tourism | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand to test seaplane routes to boost island tourism

1 day ago
Buddhist council bans monks from acting as lottery seers | Thaiger Thailand News

Buddhist council bans monks from acting as lottery seers

1 day ago
Chao Phraya Dam surge floods Ayutthaya and displaces thousands | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Chao Phraya Dam surge floods Ayutthaya and displaces thousands

1 day ago
Monkey madness: Hundreds escape cages and run riot in Lopburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Monkey madness: Hundreds escape cages and run riot in Lopburi

1 day ago
NACC pushed to rule on digital wallet fund misuse claims | Thaiger Politics News

NACC pushed to rule on digital wallet fund misuse claims

1 day ago
Phuket hotel mystery: Young woman found dead in room | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket hotel mystery: Young woman found dead in room

1 day ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video9 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025
705 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video