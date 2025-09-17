Thailand video news Tourism Downslide: Sky-High Costs Drive Fewer Visitors to Thailand, “Primate Panic in Lopburi: Hundreds of Monkeys Break Free and Run Wild”

Thailand faces a week of contrasting headlines — from pushback against a BBC documentary and a dip in tourist arrivals to renewed political maneuvering by Abhisit Vejjajiva and Thaksin’s prison transfer. At the same time, the country makes strides in science with its first ISS experiment, grapples with chaos in Lopburi’s streets as monkeys run wild, and braces for heavy monsoon rains. These developments highlight Thailand’s mix of challenges and breakthroughs, reflecting its shifting image at home and abroad.

A new BBC documentary, Thailand: The Dark Side of Paradise, has triggered backlash among both Thais and foreigners who claim it paints an unfairly negative picture of Thailand. Critics argue the film focuses too heavily on social issues and crime, while ignoring the many positive aspects and experiences of life in the country. Some who have lived in Thailand say their own experiences don’t match the documentary’s portrayal, calling it misleading and sensational. The debate has sparked a wider conversation about how Thailand is represented in international media, and how such representations affect perceptions from abroad. As a result, voices defending Thailand are growing louder, especially among expatriates and tourists who feel mischaracterized.

Thailand has seen a drop of about 7.08% in foreign tourist arrivals from January 1 to September 14, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, totalling about 23 million visitors. The state planning agency has lowered its full-year forecast for arrivals to 33 million, down from an earlier estimate of 37 million. Malaysia now leads as the largest source of tourists, with China close behind, but Vietnam is gaining ground as a preferred destination for Chinese travellers. Rising costs—especially in accommodation, food, and travel—are cited as a major deterrent, with many pointing out that aspirational value and affordability are no longer aligned. The numbers suggest that Thailand’s competitive edge as a budget-friendly destination is under pressure, and that price sensitivity among travellers is starting to shift their destination choices.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, aged 76 and battling chronic health conditions, has been ordered by Thailand’s Supreme Court to serve a one-year prison sentence after ruling that his previous hospital stay did not count toward prison time. As a result, he has been moved into the medical wing of Bangkok’s Klong Prem prison to better accommodate his age and health status. This move follows a long controversy over his 2023 sentence, during which he spent part of it in a hospital suite rather than in a standard prison cell, raising questions over fairness and legal technicalities. Thaksin’s transfer is seen both as a recognition of his medical needs and a response to legal obligation to enforce the sentence properly. Meanwhile, his family, including his daughter Paetongtarn, have visited him, reporting that while he has some blood pressure issues, his condition is stable.

Following the sudden resignation of the Democrat Party’s leader due to health concerns, former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva has agreed to reassume the leadership role. His return is viewed as a move to restore both morale within the party and trust among the public, especially ahead of upcoming political contests. Internal discussions hinge on whether the party will double down on past ideologies or adjust its platform to better respond to current political dynamics. It is believed that members hope his leadership will stabilize the party during a time of uncertainty. Abhisit’s comeback also reflects broader concerns about the survival and relevance of Thailand’s oldest political party in today’s environment.

More than 100 monkeys escaped from the Pho Kao Ton Monkey Shelter in the town of Lopburi and caused chaos in the nearby streets, homes, and public areas. The escaped primates were seen invading people’s property and generally acting aggressively, triggering panic among residents. Authorities are trying to contain the situation amid concerns for both public safety and animal welfare. The incident adds to ongoing tensions in Lopburi, where human-monkey conflicts have been rising due to large monkey populations and closer human-animal interactions. Locals are calling for stronger control measures to prevent future outbreaks and reduce risks to people.

In Pattaya, a suspect entered a gaming shop in Soi Kor Phai posing as a normal customer, logged onto a computer, and remained inside for nearly 10 hours. Then, under cover of this long stay, he stole a bag and fled. The shop has released CCTV footage to the public to help authorities identify the individual. Staff say the suspect’s behavior was calculated, using the guise of a customer to avoid suspicion. The incident has raised concerns about security in shops that are open all night.

Thailand has launched its first-ever research payload to the International Space Station, namely the ‘Thailand Liquid Crystal in Space’ (TLC) project, which will investigate how liquid crystals behave in microgravity. The experiment was developed by scientists from Kasetsart University and GISTDA, working in collaboration with NASA. It’s designed to run for three months aboard the ISS, after which the data and the payload will return for analysis in Thailand. Researchers hope results will have technological applications back on Earth, potentially improving display technologies like LCDs. The launch is being seen as a major milestone that boosts Thailand’s scientific prestige and opens doors for future space research collaborations.

The Thai Meteorological Department is issuing warnings as the monsoon intensifies, with heavy rainfall expected across many provinces. Dangerous seas are also forecast, with rough waters posing risks to coastal and vessel activity. Low-lying areas are particularly vulnerable to flash floods, which could disrupt travel and strain infrastructure. Officials are urging people to be cautious, particularly drivers, and advising those in vulnerable zones to prepare. The weather could adversely affect transportation and safety unless precautions are taken.