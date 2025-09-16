Pattaya gamer flees with bag in brazen all-night shop theft

Police in Pattaya are searching for a thief who spent 10 hours in a gaming shop before fleeing with a bag packed with valuables, all caught on CCTV.

A gaming shop in Soi Kor Phai, Pattaya, has released CCTV footage of a theft that took place in the early hours of Sunday, September 14, calling on the public to help identify the suspect.

The incident began the previous evening when an unidentified man entered the shop posing as a customer. According to staff, he logged on to a computer and stayed for nearly 10 hours.

At around 6am, CCTV captured the suspect discreetly taking a bag belonging to another customer, placed under the counter on a chair, before swiftly leaving the premises.

The victim, identified as 32 year old Nawaphon Khamjanrat, told The Pattaya News that the stolen bag contained both valuables and personal documents worth tens of thousands of baht. Among the missing items were his ID card, driving licence, ATM card, a gold pawn ticket, a PS5 gaming console pawn ticket, a wallet with 300 baht and US$5 (approximately 158 Thai baht), a power bank, a wristwatch, keys to his home and storage room, and a flash drive.

“I never expected someone to sit in the shop all night, waiting for the chance to steal. I’ve lost important documents and personal items that will be difficult to replace.”

Following the theft, he filed a complaint at Pattaya City Police Station, where the case was received by Police Lieutenant Ratchaphon Chaidech, deputy inspector of investigations. Officers confirmed they had collected evidence, including the CCTV footage, and assigned a team to track down the suspect.

The stolen items, particularly the pawn tickets, could provide vital leads in tracing the thief if attempts are made to redeem them. Police are urging anyone who recognises the man in the video to come forward, reported The Pattaya News.

Nawaphon hopes that the release of the footage would speed up the investigation and help recover his belongings.

“I just want justice and my things back.”

The case highlights ongoing concerns about theft in Pattaya’s busy entertainment and commercial areas, where opportunistic crimes frequently target unsuspecting residents and visitors.