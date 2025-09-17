Trang Airport opens new terminal after 4-year delay

Upgraded facility doubles capacity and enhances passenger services

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Trang Airport has opened a new domestic terminal after years of construction delays, boosting capacity and marking a major step in regional air travel.

The 1.07-billion-baht project finally saw a soft opening on September 5, when the terminal welcomed its first travellers. The launch followed extensive testing, including a simulation with 50 trial passengers to assess service procedures and identify areas for improvement.

Danai Ruengsorn, director-general of the Department of Airports, said adjustments were made after the review to ensure smooth operations.

“Systems including electricity, water supply, air conditioning, security and bilingual signage were all refined, and staffing has been strengthened to meet international standards.”

The new facility spans more than 30,000 square metres, doubling the airport’s capacity to 600 passengers per hour, or around 1.7 million a year. The terminal also features parking for 700 vehicles.

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Looking ahead, a major expansion is planned to boost Trang Airport’s capabilities even further. A 1.77 billion baht project will extend the runway from 2,100 metres to 2,990 metres and upgrade the electrical system. The works are expected to be complete in 2028, allowing the airport to handle wide-body aircraft such as Boeing 747s, Boeing 777s, and Airbus A330s. This would open the door to direct long-haul services to Europe and other destinations across Asia.

Trang Airport director Surirat Thipyotha said that despite setbacks caused by the original contractor halting work, most elements of the project are now complete. She is confident that the upgraded facilities will improve passenger experiences and support future growth, according to Bangkok Post.

Currently, the airport is served by Thai AirAsia, Nok Air, and Thai Lion Air, which operate around 10 daily flights carrying between 1,500 and 1,600 passengers. Officials believe the new terminal, combined with future upgrades, will position Trang as a stronger regional hub for both tourism and business travel.

In similar news, Bangkok Airways has announced a major development plan for Trat Airport, with the goal of transforming it into an aviation hub for eastern Thailand. The project aims to boost both the local economy and tourism, positioning the province as a stronger regional gateway.

