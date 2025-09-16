Phuket hotel mystery: Young woman found dead in room

A 26 year old woman was found dead in her hotel room in Phuket, prompting police and forensic teams to investigate the cause of her unexplained death.

Police in Cherng Talay are investigating the death of a young woman who was found lifeless in her hotel room within a resort complex yesterday afternoon.

Cherng Talay Police received notification of the discovery at around 4.55pm yesterday, September 15, and responded with forensic officers, accompanied by doctors from Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The deceased was identified as 26 year old Kanyarat Wiriyang from Loei province in Northeast Thailand. Her body was discovered lying on the floor at the foot of the bed in her room. Officers confirmed that there were no visible injuries, no signs of a struggle, and no evidence that her belongings had been tampered with.

Doctors at the scene estimated that Kanyarat had been dead for approximately 12 hours before her body was found. Her remains were later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a full post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

The case has been formally logged as Autopsy Case No. 12/2025. Police say they are treating the matter with caution while awaiting the medical results, reported The Phuket News.

Cherng Talay Police Chief Colonel Ekkarat Phlaiduang confirmed that officers are following procedure and gathering information before making further conclusions.

“We are awaiting the results of the medical examination before determining the next steps.”

The unexplained death has unsettled both hotel staff and guests, who expressed shock over the discovery. Police are expected to review CCTV footage from the resort and interview those who may have had contact with Kanyarat in the hours before her death.

While the cause remains unknown, investigators have ruled out foul play at this stage. However, the final determination will depend on forensic findings and toxicology reports.