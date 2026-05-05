Cigna’s May offer: Save up to 20% on international health insurance for life

If you have been putting off sorting your health insurance in Thailand, May 2026 is the month to do it. Cigna Global is running an exclusive offer this month, save up to 20% on international health plans, and that discount stays with you for the lifetime of your policy. The offer runs until May 31, 2026, and applies to new customers only, so there is a real deadline here.

Whether you are a long-term expat who has been meaning to upgrade your cover, a retiree on an O-A or LTR visa, or someone who just moved to Thailand and is still figuring out how healthcare works here, this is a deal worth paying attention to.

What Cigna Global covers

Cigna offers four core plan tiers, each designed for a different type of expat lifestyle and budget.

Close Care covers up to US$500,000 per year and is restricted to Thailand, plus your home country. It is the most affordable option and works well for expats who are settled here and not travelling internationally very often.

covers up to US$500,000 per year and is restricted to Thailand, plus your home country. It is the most affordable option and works well for expats who are settled here and not travelling internationally very often. Silver covers up to US$1 million annually and includes diagnostics and hospitalisation. A solid all-rounder for most expats.

covers up to US$1 million annually and includes diagnostics and hospitalisation. A solid all-rounder for most expats. Gold steps up to US$2 million and adds routine maternity cover, higher limits for specialised treatments, and additional screenings.

steps up to US$2 million and adds routine maternity cover, higher limits for specialised treatments, and additional screenings. Platinum offers unlimited annual coverage, with most benefits paid in full. This is the right tier for anyone regularly using premium providers like Bumrungrad or Bangkok Hospital’s international wing.

All plans include mental health support, telehealth access, and wellness check-ups. All plans can also be issued with the Foreign Insurance Certificate required for Thai O-A, O-X, and LTR visas, meeting the financial requirements set by Thai immigration.

Note: the Cigna May 2026 offer applies to Silver, Gold, and Platinum plans only. Close Care policies are not included in this promotion.

The May 2026 health insurance offer

Here is how the Cigna May health insurance discount works in practice. New customers who take out a Silver, Gold, or Platinum plan and pay annually in full are eligible for a total discount of up to 20%.

This is made up of a standard 10% annual payment discount, plus an additional promotional discount of up to 10% for policies purchased before May 31, 2026.

As an example, a policy priced at US$5,000 receives a 10% discount (US$500) for paying annually, then a further 10% off the remaining balance (US$450), bringing the total cost down to US$4,050.

For policies with a total premium of US$10,000 or more, there is an additional benefit: a free Health and Wellbeing module included for the lifetime of the policy.

Minimum purchase values apply. Policies based in the rest of the world (including Thailand) require a minimum purchase value of US$4,500 to be eligible for the promotion.

The discount applies for the lifetime of the policy, not just the first year, as long as the policy remains in force and unchanged. That is the part that makes this offer worth acting on before the end of May.

Get your free health insurance quote before May 31, 2026

The promotion is available until May 31. Protect your health and manage your costs effectively with Cigna Global.

Direct billing – The feature that matters most at the worst moment

When you are sick or injured, the last thing you want to be doing is paying out of pocket and waiting for a reimbursement. Cigna’s direct billing network means hospital bills are directly covered for inpatient stays and many outpatient visits.

You walk in, you get treated, and you walk out. No advance payment, no paperwork chase.

This direct settlement network covers hundreds of Thai hospitals. For expats in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and other major centres, this means access to cashless treatment at most of the private hospitals you would actually want to use. Explore plans and find out more.

Beyond direct billing, policyholders also benefit from full cancer care with no financial limits, chronic condition management with a dedicated clinical team, mental health cover and 24/7 counselling access, telehealth consultations, wellness screenings and coaching, medical evacuation, and Crisis Assistance Plus™ for non-medical emergencies. Prescribed medication, vision, and dental are also available depending on plan level.

Why international health insurance matters in Thailand

Thailand has excellent private hospitals, such as Bumrungrad, Bangkok Hospital, and Samitivej, which are world-class facilities that attract medical tourists from across the region. The catch is that world-class care comes with world-class bills, and those bills land in your lap unless you have the right cover in place.

Public healthcare in Thailand is not designed for expats. It is underfunded relative to private options and, in many cases, not accessible to foreigners on the same terms as Thai nationals. That leaves most expats in a straightforward position to go private or go without proper care.

For older expats and retirees, a single hospitalisation for something like a cardiac event or a fall can run into hundreds of thousands of baht at a private facility. For younger expats who feel healthy and are not thinking about insurance yet, the risk feels distant, until it is not.

Accidents happen, dengue fever is real, and the cost of an unexpected surgery in Bangkok without cover can derail finances fast.

International health insurance from a provider like Cigna Global solves this by giving you predictable, manageable premiums in exchange for coverage that removes the financial risk of private healthcare entirely.

Get your free health insurance quote before May 31, 2026

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