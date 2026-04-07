Chinese man commits murder-suicide, leaving blood message in Pathum Thani condo

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 7, 2026, 10:34 AM
188 1 minute read
Chinese man commits murder-suicide, leaving blood message in Pathum Thani condo | Thaiger
Photo via Kaoded

A Chinese man allegedly murdered his Thai girlfriend before taking his own life in a condominium in Pathum Thani on Sunday, April 5. Messages written in blood were found at the scene.

Police from Khlong Luang Police Station were called to the condominium at about 2.30am after reports of a man falling from the building. The body of a 30 year old Chinese national, Danzeng Pingcuo, was found in a walkway between two buildings with deep cuts to both wrists.

A resident told police that Pingcuo knocked on the door about 10 to 15 minutes before the incident. This resident saw him covered in blood, closed the door, and alerted the building’s security team.

Officers later entered his room on the eighth floor, where they found a knife with blood stains. Inside the bathroom, police discovered the body of a 21 year old Thai woman, Nattanicha.

She was found naked with multiple stab wounds to her neck, head, chest and arms. Police estimated she had passed away between eight and 24 hours before her body was discovered.

Chinese man murder suicide Pathum Thani
Photo via Amarin TV

Investigators also found messages written in blood on the wall above the bed. The messages read, “Long live kindness!!! More understanding, not only the money”, and “I used to live in peace. I tried really hard.”

Police said both Nattanicha and Pingcuo were first-year students at the School of Humanities and Tourism Management at Bangkok University and were in a relationship. Friends reportedly described a strained relationship, noting that Pingcuo had been attempting to reconcile.

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A Chinese student living next door reported hearing Pingcuo involved in a heated phone argument about two weeks before the incident.

Chinese man allegedly kills Thai girlfriend before taking his own life
Photo via Amarin TV

CCTV footage showed no other individuals entering the room, confirming that only the couple were present. Police believe an argument may have occurred before the Chinese man killed his girlfriend and later took his own life.

Both bodies were transferred to Thammasat University Hospital for autopsy. Officers said they will question people close to the couple to determine the motive behind the alleged murder-suicide.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 7, 2026, 10:34 AM
188 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.