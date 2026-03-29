Transgender women flee after brawl with foreign tourists in Pattaya

A late-night fight involving foreign tourists and a group of transgender women was reported near Walking Street in Pattaya early today, March 29, prompting a response from Pattaya Tourist Police.

At 3.30am, Tourist Police stationed at Pattaya Walking Street received a report from members of the public about a brawl near the entrance area by the old South Pattaya pier parking point in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri.

Police coordinated with relevant agencies and went to the scene, where both Thai and foreign tourists had gathered and were filming on their phones.

Officers found a foreign female tourist, estimated to be 25 to 35 years old, in an altercation with a group of more than 10 transgender women, with about eight to 10 people involved in the scuffle. During the incident, a motorcycle parked nearby was also knocked over and damaged.

Tourist Police later brought the situation under control and invited four foreign female tourists to provide their details. The group of transgender women dispersed and fled, and police are working to trace them for further questioning to determine the cause of the incident.

Reports from the area say similar fights occur frequently at the location. Siam Chon News reported that there have been calls for relevant agencies to strengthen safety measures, as the area is a key night-time tourist zone.

Similarly, a fight involving a group of Thai transgender women and a German tourist broke out on Pattaya’s Beach Road, with the group filmed shouting about taking the foreigner’s wallet as the struggle unfolded.

The clip reportedly shows five transgender women grappling with the tourist on the road and assaulting him as he fell to the ground, leaving him injured.

A witness added that the tourist’s bag fell to the ground during the brawl, so they picked it up and returned it to him, which appeared to anger the group.