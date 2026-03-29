Transgender women flee after brawl with foreign tourists in Pattaya

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 29, 2026, 10:48 AM
50 1 minute read
Transgender women flee after brawl with foreign tourists in Pattaya | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Siam Chon News

A late-night fight involving foreign tourists and a group of transgender women was reported near Walking Street in Pattaya early today, March 29, prompting a response from Pattaya Tourist Police.

At 3.30am, Tourist Police stationed at Pattaya Walking Street received a report from members of the public about a brawl near the entrance area by the old South Pattaya pier parking point in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri.

Police coordinated with relevant agencies and went to the scene, where both Thai and foreign tourists had gathered and were filming on their phones.

A brawl erupted early today as foreign tourists and transgender women fight near the entrance of Pattaya Walking Street.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Officers found a foreign female tourist, estimated to be 25 to 35 years old, in an altercation with a group of more than 10 transgender women, with about eight to 10 people involved in the scuffle. During the incident, a motorcycle parked nearby was also knocked over and damaged.

Tourist Police later brought the situation under control and invited four foreign female tourists to provide their details. The group of transgender women dispersed and fled, and police are working to trace them for further questioning to determine the cause of the incident.

Reports from the area say similar fights occur frequently at the location. Siam Chon News reported that there have been calls for relevant agencies to strengthen safety measures, as the area is a key night-time tourist zone.

A brawl erupted early today as foreign tourists and transgender women fight near the entrance of Pattaya Walking Street.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Similarly, a fight involving a group of Thai transgender women and a German tourist broke out on Pattaya’s Beach Road, with the group filmed shouting about taking the foreigner’s wallet as the struggle unfolded.

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The clip reportedly shows five transgender women grappling with the tourist on the road and assaulting him as he fell to the ground, leaving him injured.

A witness added that the tourist’s bag fell to the ground during the brawl, so they picked it up and returned it to him, which appeared to anger the group.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 29, 2026, 10:48 AM
50 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.