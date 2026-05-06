Foreign tourists filmed in alleged sex act in Pattaya sea

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 6, 2026, 9:52 AM
468 1 minute read
Foreign tourists filmed in alleged sex act in Pattaya sea | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Amarin TV

A group of foreign tourists, believed to be Russian nationals, were filmed allegedly engaging in sexual activity in the sea in Pattaya despite repeated warnings from bystanders, according to a witness who recorded the incident.

The footage circulated online and showed eight foreign tourists, four men and four women, allegedly entering the water together while intoxicated. No source has confirmed the specific beach where the footage was filmed.

In the video, the group was seen in pairs in the sea, allegedly having sex in the water.

A group of foreign tourists were filmed allegedly engaging in sexual activity in the sea in Pattaya despite repeated warnings from bystanders.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Tourists and locals nearby reportedly filmed the incident and shouted objections at the group, but the tourists allegedly ignored the warnings and continued.

One pair reportedly left the scene after noticing people recording videos, while the remaining couples stayed in the water.

Siam Chon News reported that at 2.06am today, May 6, reporters visited 44 year old Mon, the witness who posted the video online. He said the incident took place between around 3am and 4am on the day it was filmed.

A group of foreign tourists were filmed allegedly engaging in sexual activity in the sea in Pattaya despite repeated warnings from bystanders.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Mon said he was upset by what happened and said he and others had tried to stop the group but were ignored. He said he recorded the video as evidence in the hope that relevant agencies would investigate the matter.

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Mon claimed that similar incidents had previously involved Chinese and other foreign tourists, which he believed damaged the image of Pattaya and Thailand as tourist destinations.

A group of foreign tourists were filmed allegedly engaging in sexual activity in the sea in Pattaya despite repeated warnings from bystanders.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Similarly, Pattaya Beach drew large crowds in April last year after a Russian couple made waves by having sex in the sea in front of dozens of onlookers.

Witnesses said locals and tourists gathered along the beach while the couple continued the act in the water despite people filming and shouting at them to stop. Some bystanders reportedly tried to intervene, but the couple allegedly ignored the warnings and remained in the sea.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 6, 2026, 9:52 AM
468 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.