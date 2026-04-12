Foreign tourists spray fire extinguisher on Pattaya Walking Street

A video posted on social media at 5.16am today, April 12, drew criticism after foreign tourists were seen causing disruption to people nearby by spraying a fire extinguisher along Walking Street in South Pattaya, Chon Buri.

The clip showed a tall foreign man wearing a white shirt and black shorts using a dry chemical fire extinguisher and spraying white powder into the air and across the street.

A motorcycle taxi rider, identified only as 43 year old Aon, said the incident happened at about 4am after entertainment venues had closed.

She said she did not know where the two foreign tourists got the extinguisher before they sprayed it into the air and swung it around as though they were playing Songkran. She noted that the powder spread across the area, causing tourists to flee for fear of harm

Aon said she and security guards from nearby entertainment venues tried to stop the men but were unable to do so in time. She said someone was able to take back the extinguisher, after which one tourist allegedly shoved someone and fled.

DailyNews reported that he urged tourists to enjoy themselves responsibly and keep safety in mind.

A reporter at the scene later observed traces of chemical dust on the road surface, motorcycles, helmets and shop windows in the surrounding area. No injuries were reported, and it remains unclear where the tourists got the fire extinguisher.

In a separate incident, a TikTok user shared a video of an incident involving a foreign man displaying inappropriate behaviour during the Songkran festival in Thailand.

The man was accused of deliberately splashing water on women’s faces and chests, then smiling with satisfaction. He allegedly also spat and and threw ice at people.