Hot weather, haze and gusty storms forecast across Thailand

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: April 7, 2026, 11:17 AM
89 2 minutes read
Hot weather, haze and gusty storms forecast across Thailand | Thaiger
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Thailand will see hot to very hot weather today, April 7, with temperatures reaching 42°C (degrees Celcius) in the North, Northeast and Central regions, as a heat low-pressure cell brings haze across upper Thailand and isolated thundershowers in some areas.

The Thai Meteorological Department said a heat low-pressure cell remains over upper Thailand, bringing hot daytime conditions across much of the country. Weak southerly and southwesterly winds are also affecting upper Thailand, with isolated light thundershowers expected.

In the South, isolated thundershowers and gusty winds are forecast on both coasts. Westerly winds are prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South and the upper Gulf, while southeasterly winds are affecting the lower Gulf.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are expected to reach about one metre, rising above one metre in thundershowers, with ships advised to avoid storm areas.

Regional weather report

In the North, the weather will be hot with haze and isolated very hot conditions. Isolated thundershowers are expected mainly in the western and upper parts, with temperatures of 22 to 27°C at the low end and 37 to 42°C at the high end. Southwesterly winds are forecast at 5 to 15 kilometres per hour (km/h).

The Northeast will see hot to very hot weather with haze and isolated thundershowers, mostly in the lower part of the region. Temperatures will range from 21 to 27°C, with highs of 37 to 41°C and southwesterly winds of 10 to 15 km/h.

Central Thailand is forecast to have hot weather with haze and isolated very hot conditions. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C, with highs of 38 to 42°C and southwesterly winds of 10 to 15 km/h.

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In the East, hot weather and haze are expected, with isolated thundershowers mainly in the lower part. Temperatures will range from 24 to 28°C, with highs of 33 to 39°C. Southerly winds will reach 15 to 30 km/h, with waves around one metre and above one metre in thundershowers.

On the South East Coast, hot daytime weather is forecast with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds, mainly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 22 to 26°C, with highs of 33 to 39°C. Westerly winds are expected at 15 to 30 km/h, with waves around one metre and above one metre in thundershowers.

On the South West Coast, isolated thundershowers and gusty conditions are expected mainly in Krabi, Trang and Satun. Temperatures will range from 24 to 27°C, with highs of 33 to 36°C. Northwesterly winds will reach 15 to 30 km/h, with waves around one metre and higher in thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas will be hot with haze and isolated, very hot conditions. Temperatures are forecast at 26 to 29°C overnight and 36 to 40°C during the day, with southerly winds of 10 to 15 km/h.

The forecast covers the period from 6am today to 6am tomorrow, according to the April 7 announcement.

Hot weather, haze and gusty storms forecast across Thailand | News by Thaiger
Official infographic from the TMD translated into English

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: April 7, 2026, 11:17 AM
89 2 minutes read

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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.