Thailand to keep Cambodia border closed amid escalating tensions

PM Anutin backs military action as Cambodia accused of provoking violence on Thai soil

PM Anutin visits Sisaket’s Phu Sing district to support a by-election campaign | Photo via Bhumjaithai/Facebook

Thailand will keep its border with Cambodia shut as long as civilians from the neighbouring country continue provocative actions on Thai soil, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul declared during a visit to Sa Kaeo province yesterday, September 21.

The statement follows reports of Cambodian civilians staging violent demonstrations along the Thai side of the border in an apparent attempt to assert territorial claims.

“There will be no negotiations as long as there are pressures, weapons, and human shields, the border will remain closed, and control measures can be intensified,” said Anutin, referencing incidents where Cambodian civilians, reportedly backed by soldiers, carried long wooden sticks with metal tips during protests in Sa Kaeo.

Anutin stressed that Thailand’s military has full authority to operate in the border areas, while the government will manage diplomatic channels and set conditions for any future negotiations.

“The military can place Thai flags anywhere on Thai soil to reassure our people. They are authorised to reclaim every inch of Thai territory encroached upon by Cambodia. I give them full support.”

Royal Thai Army spokesperson Major General Winthai Suwaree accused Cambodia of violating the UN Charter by using civilians to incite violence inside Thailand, deploying armed personnel across the border, and laying anti-personnel mines, despite an existing ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

Winthai also claimed that several Thai officials had been injured during the Cambodian-backed demonstrations, as reported by the Bangkok Post.

This follows the Royal Thai Army’s accusation that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet was spreading false narratives about the border dispute at Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo province. The Thai military warned that Malaysia could appear biased if it accepts Cambodia’s version of events.

Army spokesperson Winthai said Cambodia had violated the ceasefire through drone flights, landmine use, and provocative tactics, including deploying women, children, and monks as human shields during demonstrations.

Thailand to keep Cambodia border closed amid escalating tensions

