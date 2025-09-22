Buffalo attack in Chiang Mai leaves 3 victims injured

A buffalo, believed to have escaped from a slaughterhouse in Chiang Mai, attacked two locals and a rescuer before passing away this past Saturday, September 20.

The local rescue team received a report of the incident at 11.30am and rushed to the scene, a community in the Chang Klan district of Chiang Mai, a community consisting mostly of the Akha ethnic group.

Two injured locals were taken to the hospital: a 56 year old woman and a 65 year old man. The woman suffered a broken arm and leg, while the man sustained a broken right leg. According to reports, the buffalo attacked the woman first and then turned on the man. Others in the area managed to flee in time.

Witnesses said the animal continued to charge wildly at several parked vehicles, including the rescue van. One rescuer was reportedly injured, although his condition was not disclosed.

Chiang Mai News reported that the buffalo was later found dead at the roadside with a broken neck, allegedly after being struck by a passing vehicle.

Locals attempted to identify the buffalo’s owner, but no one came forward to take responsibility for the injuries and property damage. Residents suspected the animal had escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse.

However, two other media outlets, KhaoSod and MBT News, reported differently, claiming the buffalo was shot dead. Residents said they heard up to 12 gunshots at the spot where the animal’s carcass was found, though the shooter could not be identified.

Reports suggested the buffalo’s owner may have been the one who opened fire in an attempt to stop the rampaging animal and prevent further damage.

Netizens demanded that the relevant authorities take legal action against either the buffalo’s owner or the slaughterhouse for recklessness leading to injuries and property loss. Police and local administration have yet to issue a statement on the matter.