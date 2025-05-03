Thailand reports first anthrax death in 30 years, health alert issued

Thailand has experienced its first anthrax-related death in 30 years, resulting in a public health alert after hundreds in Mukdahan province were possibly exposed to the bacteria.

A 53 year old man from Mukdahan passed away on Wednesday, April 30, after contracting anthrax. A second confirmed case and three additional suspected cases are also being investigated in the same province, according to Dr Narong Chankaeo, head of the provincial health office.

The deceased and his friend exhibited symptoms such as skin lesions and rashes on their hands. Despite being in good health before the infection, the friend has not yet developed severe symptoms. He is currently receiving treatment in hospital and is anticipated to recover fully in approximately two weeks, assuming no serious complications arise.

Don Tan district, located just across the Mekong River from Laos—where numerous anthrax infections were recorded last year—has been designated as a disease control area. Dr Narong stated that 638 people in Don Tan have been in contact with the infection source, either through handling or consuming raw or undercooked beef. All have been given doxycycline, a broad-spectrum antibiotic.

Anthrax is transmitted from animals to humans and not between humans.

Adjacent provinces, including Amnat Charoen, Kalasin, and Nakhon Phanom, are now on alert for potential anthrax cases and have cautioned residents against consuming raw beef. The Department of Livestock Development plans to vaccinate approximately 1,200 cattle within a 5-kilometre radius of the initial anthrax case. No animals have shown signs of illness or unexplained death so far.

The last human anthrax cases in Thailand occurred in 2017, with two infections and no fatalities. In 2000, 15 cases were reported, also without deaths. This recent fatality is Thailand’s first anthrax death since 1994, when three died. The rise in regional infections includes Laos, which documented 129 anthrax cases last year, resulting in one death, and Vietnam, which confirmed 13 cases in May 2023, reported Bangkok Post.

A Livestock Development Department worker has cordoned off a location in Khok Sawang village, Laomee subdistrict, Don Tan district, Mukdahan province, where beef cattle were slaughtered.