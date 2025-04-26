Tourism in Mukdahan drops by 50% after Songkran festival

The Mukdahan Hotel Association has highlighted a significant decline in tourism activity following the Songkran festival, with accommodation bookings plummeting by over 50%. The lack of major events in this secondary tourist destination is affecting employment, with thousands at risk of losing their jobs.

Pramin Wongpralab, chairman of the Mukdahan Hotel Association, noted that the sluggish economic conditions in April have had a widespread impact on various businesses. The tourism sector, including small and large hotels and resorts, has been particularly affected. Following the Songkran festival, there has been a sharp decline in visitors, as most tourists tend to prefer coastal provinces during the summer, opting for beach destinations instead.

Mukdahan, a Thai-Lao border province, is primarily a secondary tourist destination and not a main attraction for many holidaymakers. While it is home to the revered Phaya Naga of the Three Worlds, which draws a niche group of spiritual tourists, this alone is insufficient to sustain the local tourism industry.

The tourism sector in Mukdahan relies heavily on governmental services for revenue, with government agencies frequently using local hotels for meetings, seminars, and study visits. However, the long holiday period this month saw a lack of such events, leading to a downturn in local tourism, unlike the bustling coastal resorts crowded with visitors. The absence of a university, unlike neighbouring provinces, further contributes to the quiet evenings in local restaurants after 8pm.

There is a call for Mukdahan to host major national events to stimulate tourism spending and attract more visitors. The recent increase in the minimum wage to 352 baht per day has led to rising costs for fresh and dried food, increasing daily expenses while income continues to fall, reported KhaoSod.

The government is urged to pay more attention to supporting local businesses in Mukdahan, ensuring their survival during these challenging economic times. This concern extends to the thousands of workers and hundreds of families in the province who may face unemployment due to the current economic downturn.