Thailand defends 900 million baht expo pavilion amid backlash

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
52
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Ministry of Public Health has defended its decision to spend 900 million baht on the Thailand Pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka. The pavilion, which runs from April 13 to October 13, has garnered both praise and criticism, with some claiming it falls short of expectations for such a prestigious global event.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, addressed the growing public speculation yesterday, April 21, during a press conference.

He confirmed that the Cabinet had assigned the ministry to oversee the Thailand Pavilion, with a budget of 900 million baht, to showcase the country’s strengths in health promotion, including child vaccination, hygiene, nutrition, physical activity, and longevity.

“The exhibition has received both praise and constructive criticism,” Dr Opas said, clarifying the ministry’s commitment to ensuring that all spending adhered to budget regulations. He added that all relevant documents on the project’s expenses are available for public review on the ministry’s website.

The Thailand Pavilion is part of the Expo’s central theme, Designing Future Society for Our Lives, and aims to promote Thailand’s health initiatives to a global audience.

In addition to raising awareness of public health issues, the pavilion also highlights Thai traditional massage, which is expected to generate substantial revenue through business matching, contributing to broader economic goals.

Thailand defends 900 million baht expo pavilion amid backlash | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Dr Opas further revealed that the pavilion has attracted an average of 10,000 visitors per day, with many expressing their appreciation on social media platforms like TikTok and Facebook.

“While some have offered criticism, we see this as constructive feedback.”

However, not everyone shares the same view. Unchalin Punnipa, president of TQM Alpha Plc and a visitor to the fair, took to Facebook to voice his concerns.

He questioned whether the 900 million baht budget had been carefully examined, describing the pavilion as more akin to a school exhibition rather than a world-class display.

“All my friends and acquaintances who visited the World Expo shared the same opinion.”

Despite the criticism, the Ministry of Public Health remains steadfast in its belief that the pavilion has successfully showcased Thailand’s achievements in health and wellness on the global stage, and it continues to receive positive attention from many international visitors, reported Bangkok Post.

Politics NewsThailand NewsWorld News
