Thailand

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways decision, Covid Update, farmer hit by lightning | May 12

Thaiger

Published 

25 seconds ago

 on 

34 Covid-related deaths reported today, today is a big day in the long-running Thai Airways saga, with 13,000 creditors voting on whether or not to accept the struggling airline’s rehabilitation plan, An unfortunate farmer has been struck and killed by lightning in his rice field in the Phon Sawan district of Nakhon Phanom, British activist Andy Hall has been finally cleared of the last pending charge and anti-government protest leader has finally been granted bail after 10 requests

 

Bangkok

Man, posed as Bangkok modelling agent, arrested for allegedly raping 36 women

Thaiger

Published

47 mins ago

on

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

By

Photo via INN

A man in Bangkok was arrested on rape charges after 36 women came forward to police, claiming the man posed as a modelling agent to lure the women into an in-person meeting, then threatening them to take drugs and forcing them to have sex with him.

The victims say 39 year old Denphum Wattanachotpinyo had posed as an agent, saying he could connect them with jobs as hostesses serving drinks at private parties and hotels.

Some Thai models who are known as “pretties” often work as hostesses at private parties where sex, drugs and excessive drinking are often involved. With the work looked down upon by Thai society, women have been less likely to report abuse.

The dangers many “pretties” face have been brought to light recently after the deaths of 2 “pretty” models. In 2019, a 25 year old model died from “extreme alcohol intoxication.” Her body was found dead in the lobby in a Bangkok condominium. Another model died 2 months ago after working as a hostess at a private party in Bangkok.

Police in Bangkok recently arrested Denphum Wattanachotpinyo, who is from Nonthaburi, a suburb outside the capital. Police say Denphum Wattanachotpinyo told women that he was a modelling agent and said he wanted to meet in person before arranging a job.

Victims say Denphum used a knife to threaten them, telling them to take drugs and then raping them. They say he recorded the sexual acts on video and used it as blackmail. Some victims say Denphum also stole from them.

Denphum was wanted on 3 arrest warrants issued by the Criminal Court and Thon Buri Criminal Court. He faces charges of rape, threatening to cause harm, depriving others of their freedom, threatening and intimidating others, and theft. Police say that Denphum denies the charges and claims the sex was consensual.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Thailand

Thai Airways debt restructuring vote pushed back to next week

Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

By

Photo via Wikimedia

The vote on Thai Airways International’s debt restructuring plan has been postponed and rescheduled for next week. The national airline needs the plan to be approved by more than 50% of creditors to move forward with the bankruptcy proceedings.

The airline’s total liabilities stack up more than 300 billion baht. With flight suspensions over the past year brought on by travel restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Thai Airways lost 141 billion baht last year.

Thai Airways has proposed a 3-year freeze on the loan repayments as well as a 6-year delay on bond repayments. The airline is also pushing to have unpaid interest on loans waived.

Debtholders discussed the plan during a video conference today and decided to delay the vote, a legal advisor to Thai Airways told reporters. Back in March, Thailand’s Finance Minister, which is the airline’s largest shareholder, had implied that they back the debt restructuring plan. An attorney representing the creditors had also said many favoured the proposed restructuring.

SOURCE: Bloomberg

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Monks gather for a special ceremony in Pattaya to pray Covid-19 away

Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

By

Hands placed together in the “wai” position and seated in chairs placed a safe “social distance” apart, monks in Pattaya gathered together at a local temple for a special ceremony to pray Covid-19 away.

The Wat Chai by the Pattaya Walking Street was given special permission to hold the event where dozens of monks from other temples in the area came together to pray. To prevent the spread of Covid-19 at the ritual, monks wore face masks, practised social distancing, used hand sanitiser and had their body temperature checked.

The monks chanted several mantras and performed rituals that they believe will help slow the spread of Covid-19 in Chon Buri and help the local economy recover.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

 

