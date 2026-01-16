Bangkok ranked 3rd best city to visit by New York Times

Bangkok was named the third best city to visit in the world today, January 16, in The New York Times’ 52 Places to Go in 2026 list, praised for its green spaces, vibrant art scene, and recent innovations in public transport.

According to Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesperson Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, the city is proud to see its urban development and quality-of-life upgrades recognised on a global scale. The New York Times described Bangkok as “a frenetic city taking steps toward a greener future.”

The international spotlight highlighted three major achievements contributing to the ranking.

First, the transformation of Bangkok’s image as a concrete jungle into a more liveable, green city was highlighted through the connection of Lumphini and Benjakitti parks via a 20-acre green corridor, including a new elevated walkway with views of lotus ponds and mangrove forests.

Second, the city was praised for its cultural and creative growth, featuring Dib Bangkok, a contemporary arts space showcasing immersive works by 40 Thai and international artists, including renowned names like Lee Bul and Montien Boonma.

Lastly, the city’s embrace of smart innovation played a key role. The Times highlighted Bangkok’s citywide AI-managed traffic system, the rollout of air-conditioned electric buses, and upgraded safety standards for motorcycle taxis as important steps towards modernising mobility and improving visitor experience.

Aekvarunyoo stated that the global recognition serves as a sign that the city is on the right path, balancing its vibrant chaos with forward-looking infrastructure and sustainability goals, reported Amarin TV.

He ended by saying that the ranking served as encouragement for Bangkok to continue evolving into a safer, greener and more liveable city for everyone.

In similar news, back in April, Bangkok was named one of the world’s most expat-friendly cities, securing 6th place in the annual survey conducted by InterNations. According to the survey, 67% of respondents stated that making friends was relatively easy in Bangkok’s lively social scene.