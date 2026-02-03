Thailand’s Disneyland bid gains embassy support in US

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: February 3, 2026, 10:36 AM
Thailand’s Disneyland bid gains embassy support in US | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Amarin TV and Unsplash

Thailand’s bid to host the first Disneyland in Southeast Asia has received a boost following support from the Thai Embassy in Washington, D.C., according to Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

Today, February 3, Phiphat, who also oversees the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), said the embassy’s recent communication shows the Disneyland Thailand concept is no longer just a marketing conversation, but has entered economic diplomacy.

The idea, he noted, aligns with Thailand’s strengths not only in market potential but in infrastructure readiness, such as airports, high-speed rail, ports, and road networks, capable of supporting a global-scale project.

Phiphat explained that the proposed development would not resemble a conventional theme park but more of a large-scale entertainment and lifestyle hub.

Plans include a theme park, a world-class concert hall, and an international-standard stadium with over 80,000 seats, aimed at hosting global concerts and sporting events throughout the year.

Phiphat said the goal was not simply to attract visitors for amusement rides, but to generate repeat travel through international concerts and sporting events, while stimulating related sectors such as hotels, transport, restaurants, and tourism services.

Thailand temples
Photo by Mathew Schwartz on Unsplash

He also dismissed concerns about grey businesses, emphasising that the proposed development will include no casinos and is intended purely as a tourism and event infrastructure project.

The initiative aims to position Thailand as a regional centre for music and sports tourism, reported Amarin TV.

If approved, the Disneyland-scale complex could generate over 100,000 jobs, bring in around 10 million tourists annually, and contribute over 150 billion baht to the economy each year.

Phiphat said the embassy’s statement may be seen as a signal of Thailand’s seriousness in negotiating a global deal. If realised, the EEC would evolve beyond an industrial zone into one of Asia’s premier entertainment landmarks.

In similar news, back in November last year, Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn confirmed a long-delayed Phuket tunnel project will proceed as planned, following public backlash over recent changes.

