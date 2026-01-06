Thai nurse blames leading politician for jail term and loss of unborn child

Key insights from the news Copy A Thai nurse accused Pheu Thai Party's deputy leader Visuth Chainaroon of causing her imprisonment and subsequent miscarriage due to an illegal financial transaction involving her bank account.

A Thai nurse accused a deputy leader of the Pheu Thai Party of causing her to be imprisoned, an ordeal she claimed ultimately led to the loss of her unborn child.

The allegation emerged after the Facebook page CSI LA shared leaked audio yesterday, January 5, of a conversation between the nurse and the politician. According to the page, the discussion involved the nurse allowing the politician to use her bank account for what was later described as an illegal financial transaction.

CSI LA claimed the nurse followed the politician’s instructions because she loved him and lacked legal knowledge.

Police later detected the transaction, which was registered under the nurse’s name. She was arrested and subsequently sought help from the politician, but said he refused to assist her. She was later imprisoned and suffered a miscarriage while in custody.

The nurse has since been released from jail. However, she said she struggled to find employment due to her criminal record. After her requests for accountability were allegedly ignored, she decided to share her story with CSI LA.

Today, January 6, Visuth Chainaroon, deputy leader of the Pheu Thai Party, admitted that the voice heard in the leaked audio was his and confirmed that he knew the woman personally. However, he denied committing any illegal acts. Visuth said he was ready to undergo any legal proceedings, insisting on his innocence.

When asked whether the release of the audio was intended to damage his reputation during the election campaign, Visuth said he did not want to frame the issue as a political matter.

He added that he believed the controversy would not affect him or the party ahead of the General Election, saying, “People can tell what is true and what is not.”

During an interview at the Samut Prakan City Pillar, Visuth made an oath, stating that if he had truly committed the illegal acts alleged in the audio, he wished for his life to decline and be filled with obstacles. If not, he said he wished for his life to be prosperous.

As of now, no further investigations have been publicly confirmed, and no other agencies have issued statements regarding the incident.