Thai nurse blames leading politician for jail term and loss of unborn child

Photo via Facebook/ CSI LA

Key insights from the news

  • A Thai nurse accused Pheu Thai Party's deputy leader Visuth Chainaroon of causing her imprisonment and subsequent miscarriage due to an illegal financial transaction involving her bank account.
  • The nurse claimed she followed Visuth's instructions out of love and ignorance of the law, leading to her arrest after police detected the transaction.
  • After her release from jail, the nurse faced difficulties finding employment due to her criminal record and sought accountability from Visuth, who allegedly ignored her requests.
  • Visuth admitted to knowing the nurse and confirmed the authenticity of the leaked audio but denied any wrongdoing, stating he is prepared for legal proceedings and believes the issue won't impact his political career.

A Thai nurse accused a deputy leader of the Pheu Thai Party of causing her to be imprisoned, an ordeal she claimed ultimately led to the loss of her unborn child.

The allegation emerged after the Facebook page CSI LA shared leaked audio yesterday, January 5, of a conversation between the nurse and the politician. According to the page, the discussion involved the nurse allowing the politician to use her bank account for what was later described as an illegal financial transaction.

CSI LA claimed the nurse followed the politician’s instructions because she loved him and lacked legal knowledge.

Police later detected the transaction, which was registered under the nurse’s name. She was arrested and subsequently sought help from the politician, but said he refused to assist her. She was later imprisoned and suffered a miscarriage while in custody.

The nurse has since been released from jail. However, she said she struggled to find employment due to her criminal record. After her requests for accountability were allegedly ignored, she decided to share her story with CSI LA.

Pheu Thai deputy leader accused by nurse for committing illegal financial transection
Photo via Facebook/ วิสุทธิ์ ไชยณรุณ – Visuth Chainaroon

Today, January 6, Visuth Chainaroon, deputy leader of the Pheu Thai Party, admitted that the voice heard in the leaked audio was his and confirmed that he knew the woman personally. However, he denied committing any illegal acts. Visuth said he was ready to undergo any legal proceedings, insisting on his innocence.

When asked whether the release of the audio was intended to damage his reputation during the election campaign, Visuth said he did not want to frame the issue as a political matter.

He added that he believed the controversy would not affect him or the party ahead of the General Election, saying, “People can tell what is true and what is not.”

Thai politician denies nurse's accusation
Photo via MGR Online

During an interview at the Samut Prakan City Pillar, Visuth made an oath, stating that if he had truly committed the illegal acts alleged in the audio, he wished for his life to decline and be filled with obstacles. If not, he said he wished for his life to be prosperous.

As of now, no further investigations have been publicly confirmed, and no other agencies have issued statements regarding the incident.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.