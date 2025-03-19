Cheers: Thailand national parks uncork plan for booze zones

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
96 1 minute read
Cheers: Thailand national parks uncork plan for booze zones
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has raised a glass to permit tipples of alcohol in the great outdoors, but only in specific areas, and with a permit from the park’s head honcho.

DNP chief Attapol Charoenchansa revealed that after several public hearings, the potential green light for booze has been unveiled as part of revamped national park regulations.

Currently, the no-alcohol rule aims to keep the peace among campers, ensuring everyone’s down time is disruption-free, reported Bangkok Post.

“The public hearing process has been completed, and we will proceed to submit the amendments for final approval.

Related Articles

“We anticipate the new regulation will be enacted within two months following its publication in the Royal Gazette. This regulation will be applicable to national parks nationwide.”

Cheers: Thailand national parks uncork plan for booze zones | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of National Parks of Thailand

The updated rules could see the introduction of clubhouses for recreational use, zones where only groups with the chief’s nod can enjoy a drink.

Importantly, this policy is crafted to ensure no-one’s fun is spoiled by boisterous behaviour elsewhere, said Attapol.

“This policy aims to ensure that alcohol consumption does not disturb other visitors.”

So, cheers to a potentially more spirited form of outdoor enjoyment, strictly in the right spots.

Cheers: Thailand national parks uncork plan for booze zones | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Mae Takhrai National Park Thailand

Last month, Thailand uncorked a potential 100-billion-baht economic boom, by lifting its afternoon alcohol sales ban: a change that could turn holidaymakers’ frowns upside down and have tills ringing across the Land of Smiles.

Industry leaders are raising a glass to the potential windfall, with the promise that removing these restrictions could attract high-spending tourists eager to splurge an extra US$250 (8,500 baht) daily on exceptional food and drink experiences—an enticing prospect for the tourism-dependent nation.

Anchalee Poomsirkaew, advocate and director of the Asia-Pacific International Spirits and Wines Association, outlined four key restrictions to abolish: the notorious 2pm to 5pm sales ban, prohibitions during five significant Buddhist holy days, e-commerce platform limitations, and sales confined to tightly controlled zones.

Latest Thailand News
Man arrested for using fake licence plate in Phang Nga Thailand News

Man arrested for using fake licence plate in Phang Nga

2 hours ago
Thai food takes Tokyo: Commerce Ministry serves up 2 billion baht export success Thailand News

Thai food takes Tokyo: Commerce Ministry serves up 2 billion baht export success

2 hours ago
Severe storm in Chiang Rai causes major damage and injuries Northern Thailand News

Severe storm in Chiang Rai causes major damage and injuries

2 hours ago
Cambodian monks disrobed in Pattaya for breaching Buddhist rules Pattaya News

Cambodian monks disrobed in Pattaya for breaching Buddhist rules

2 hours ago
Thai police seize 4.4 million meth pills worth 90 million baht Crime News

Thai police seize 4.4 million meth pills worth 90 million baht

2 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn asks Thais to don elephant pants for Songkran Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn asks Thais to don elephant pants for Songkran

2 hours ago
Mountain B pub owner sentenced to 5 years for deadly fire (video) Thailand News

Mountain B pub owner sentenced to 5 years for deadly fire (video)

2 hours ago
Dutch tourists fined for provocative dancing on Bangla Road, Phuket Phuket News

Dutch tourists fined for provocative dancing on Bangla Road, Phuket

3 hours ago
Cheers: Thailand national parks uncork plan for booze zones Thailand News

Cheers: Thailand national parks uncork plan for booze zones

3 hours ago
Pickup truck crash in Phatthalung kills woman, injures another Road deaths

Pickup truck crash in Phatthalung kills woman, injures another

3 hours ago
Thailand Post boosts fruit delivery with EMS service Thailand News

Thailand Post boosts fruit delivery with EMS service

3 hours ago
Up in smoke: Nakhon Pathom paper factory fire burns 10m baht Thailand News

Up in smoke: Nakhon Pathom paper factory fire burns 10m baht

3 hours ago
Zero baht, zero excuses: VietJet Thailand unveils sky-high savings Thailand News

Zero baht, zero excuses: VietJet Thailand unveils sky-high savings

4 hours ago
Tomboy twins flee Pathum Thani after fatally stabbing Burmese man Thailand News

Tomboy twins flee Pathum Thani after fatally stabbing Burmese man

4 hours ago
Bad karma: Ex-builder nabbed for 16m baht amulets, gold theft Bangkok News

Bad karma: Ex-builder nabbed for 16m baht amulets, gold theft

4 hours ago
Ex-security guard found dead in abandoned Nonthaburi building Thailand News

Ex-security guard found dead in abandoned Nonthaburi building

4 hours ago
Lop Buri’s got a monkey on its back: Officials&#8217; primate crackdown Thailand News

Lop Buri’s got a monkey on its back: Officials’ primate crackdown

4 hours ago
Love at first swipe: Thai man loses motorcycle in dating app scam Thailand News

Love at first swipe: Thai man loses motorcycle in dating app scam

5 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for alleged harassment of teen in park Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for alleged harassment of teen in park

5 hours ago
Tractor traction: Uthai Thani cops defend noisy farmer&#8217;s arrest Thailand News

Tractor traction: Uthai Thani cops defend noisy farmer’s arrest

5 hours ago
Nan’s worst: Thai man arrested for lewd video call blackmail Crime News

Nan’s worst: Thai man arrested for lewd video call blackmail

5 hours ago
No vacation panic: Phuket hoteliers stay cool on visa cut fears Phuket News

No vacation panic: Phuket hoteliers stay cool on visa cut fears

5 hours ago
Thai officer transferred for hitting the stage instead of the beat Thailand News

Thai officer transferred for hitting the stage instead of the beat

5 hours ago
Smoke scare at sea: Pattaya tourist boat evacuates 35 passengers Pattaya News

Smoke scare at sea: Pattaya tourist boat evacuates 35 passengers

6 hours ago
Bangkok bust: 191 unit raids luxury home, nabs drug dealer Bangkok News

Bangkok bust: 191 unit raids luxury home, nabs drug dealer

6 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
96 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Severe storm in Chiang Rai causes major damage and injuries

Severe storm in Chiang Rai causes major damage and injuries

2 hours ago
Cambodian monks disrobed in Pattaya for breaching Buddhist rules

Cambodian monks disrobed in Pattaya for breaching Buddhist rules

2 hours ago
Thai police seize 4.4 million meth pills worth 90 million baht

Thai police seize 4.4 million meth pills worth 90 million baht

2 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn asks Thais to don elephant pants for Songkran

PM Paetongtarn asks Thais to don elephant pants for Songkran

2 hours ago