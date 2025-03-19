Cheers: Thailand national parks uncork plan for booze zones

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has raised a glass to permit tipples of alcohol in the great outdoors, but only in specific areas, and with a permit from the park’s head honcho.

DNP chief Attapol Charoenchansa revealed that after several public hearings, the potential green light for booze has been unveiled as part of revamped national park regulations.

Currently, the no-alcohol rule aims to keep the peace among campers, ensuring everyone’s down time is disruption-free, reported Bangkok Post.

“The public hearing process has been completed, and we will proceed to submit the amendments for final approval.

“We anticipate the new regulation will be enacted within two months following its publication in the Royal Gazette. This regulation will be applicable to national parks nationwide.”

The updated rules could see the introduction of clubhouses for recreational use, zones where only groups with the chief’s nod can enjoy a drink.

Importantly, this policy is crafted to ensure no-one’s fun is spoiled by boisterous behaviour elsewhere, said Attapol.

“This policy aims to ensure that alcohol consumption does not disturb other visitors.”

So, cheers to a potentially more spirited form of outdoor enjoyment, strictly in the right spots.

Last month, Thailand uncorked a potential 100-billion-baht economic boom, by lifting its afternoon alcohol sales ban: a change that could turn holidaymakers’ frowns upside down and have tills ringing across the Land of Smiles.

Industry leaders are raising a glass to the potential windfall, with the promise that removing these restrictions could attract high-spending tourists eager to splurge an extra US$250 (8,500 baht) daily on exceptional food and drink experiences—an enticing prospect for the tourism-dependent nation.

Anchalee Poomsirkaew, advocate and director of the Asia-Pacific International Spirits and Wines Association, outlined four key restrictions to abolish: the notorious 2pm to 5pm sales ban, prohibitions during five significant Buddhist holy days, e-commerce platform limitations, and sales confined to tightly controlled zones.