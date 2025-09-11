Thailand blasted for weak laws as domestic violence surges

Activists urge urgent reforms to protect vulnerable communities

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal15 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025
58 2 minutes read
Thailand blasted for weak laws as domestic violence surges | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Sasinan Thamnithinan Instagram

Campaigners are calling out Thailand’s weak domestic violence laws, accusing them of protecting abusers more than victims, and demanding urgent reform.

Civil society groups are ramping up pressure on the new government to prioritise a long-delayed draft law that would strengthen protections for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Yesterday, September 10, the Coalition Against Gender-Based Violence Thailand hosted a public forum to scrutinise the legal shortcomings in tackling gender-based violence. The event brought together activists, legal experts, and lawmakers to push for faster legislative progress.

Sasinan Thamnithinan, vice president of the Thai Women Parliamentarian Caucus, warned that violence comes in many forms: domestic abuse, sexual harassment, physical assault, and even online abuse. She said the current laws fail to reflect the full scope of the problem.

“Women, sexually diverse persons, and transgender people are especially vulnerable. Substance use, including alcohol and drugs, often worsens the violence.”

Thailand blasted for weak laws as domestic violence surges | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Sasinan said the existing laws are riddled with gaps in principle, scope, and enforcement, leaving countless victims without proper protection. She urged the government to pass two pending bills: the Sexual Harassment Bill, which has already cleared the House and is awaiting Senate review, and the newly proposed Victims of Domestic Violence Protection Bill, which aims to plug legal loopholes and focus on victim-centred protection.

Angkana Intasa, from the Women and Men Progressive Movement Foundation (WMP), presented data from 2023 showing worrying trends. Out of 1,086 domestic violence cases, 29.1% involved alcohol and 26.1% involved drugs. Nearly 40% involved physical assault, primarily between spouses, while 35.7% involved murder, with many incidents occurring within marriages.

Related Articles

She added that sexual violence within families made up 4.2% of cases, frequently involving stepfathers, fathers, or other male relatives.

Thailand blasted for weak laws as domestic violence surges | News by Thaiger
Photo of leaders in Pattaya marching to raise awareness about domestic violence as part of the Say No to Violence Against Children & Women campaign courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In the same year, 194 cases of sexual violence were reported by Thai media. Of these, rape accounted for 44.3%, indecent acts 20.1%, and sexual harassment 11.4%. Alarmingly, nearly 40% of victims were between 11 and 15 years old, with some as young as three. In over 47% of cases, the perpetrators were someone the victim knew, such as teachers, neighbours, or former partners, according to Bangkok Post.

Varaporn Chamsanit, representing the coalition, said the current law places too much emphasis on reconciliation rather than justice.

“It allows abusers to go unpunished while leaving victims exposed. The new bill prioritises safety and demands criminal accountability.”

Latest Thailand News
Thai monk crashes and kills old woman in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai monk crashes and kills old woman in Buriram

2 seconds ago
Thailand blasted for weak laws as domestic violence surges | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand blasted for weak laws as domestic violence surges

15 minutes ago
Bangkok ice factory ammonia leak brought under control | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ice factory ammonia leak brought under control

21 minutes ago
Doctor suspects zookeeper&#8217;s lion death may be suicide | Thaiger Bangkok News

Doctor suspects zookeeper’s lion death may be suicide

53 minutes ago
Monsoon mayhem looms with storms and floods in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon mayhem looms with storms and floods in Thailand

3 hours ago
Grab backs Thai co-payment scheme to boost food sector | Thaiger Business News

Grab backs Thai co-payment scheme to boost food sector

16 hours ago
Chinese woman dies in Pattaya jet ski accident, husband survives | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese woman dies in Pattaya jet ski accident, husband survives

17 hours ago
Thai man with 4 phones arrested for filming woman in Lampang | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man with 4 phones arrested for filming woman in Lampang

17 hours ago
Pattaya to issue sea walker permits to protect marine life | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya to issue sea walker permits to protect marine life

18 hours ago
Patong cops swoop on dodgy kerbside parking setups | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong cops swoop on dodgy kerbside parking setups

18 hours ago
Thai man apologises after woman filmed sitting on his lap on motorcycle trip | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man apologises after woman filmed sitting on his lap on motorcycle trip

18 hours ago
PM Anutin reveals billions in assets, private jets and antiques | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin reveals billions in assets, private jets and antiques

18 hours ago
Thai man murders older brother and hides body in septic tank | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man murders older brother and hides body in septic tank

19 hours ago
Thailand flies high with top marks in aviation safety audit | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand flies high with top marks in aviation safety audit

19 hours ago
Lunique Real Estate celebrates Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya&#8217;s phase one sales hitting 42% | Thaiger Property News

Lunique Real Estate celebrates Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya’s phase one sales hitting 42%

19 hours ago
Rocks removed from Pattaya’s hidden beach over safety fears | Thaiger Pattaya News

Rocks removed from Pattaya’s hidden beach over safety fears

20 hours ago
Thaksin begins 1 year sentence at Bangkok&#8217;s Klong Prem Prison | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin begins 1 year sentence at Bangkok’s Klong Prem Prison

20 hours ago
2 Chinese and 11 Burmese arrested in Bangkok e-cigarettes factory raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Chinese and 11 Burmese arrested in Bangkok e-cigarettes factory raid

20 hours ago
Bangkok zookeeper killed in horrific lion attack at Safari World (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok zookeeper killed in horrific lion attack at Safari World (video)

21 hours ago
BTS monthly packages return amid uncertain 20-baht flat fare policy | Thaiger Bangkok News

BTS monthly packages return amid uncertain 20-baht flat fare policy

21 hours ago
Giant python captured after terrorising Pattaya footpath | Thaiger Pattaya News

Giant python captured after terrorising Pattaya footpath

23 hours ago
China hails Anutin election, pledges closer ties with Thailand | Thaiger Politics News

China hails Anutin election, pledges closer ties with Thailand

23 hours ago
Thai singer fined 1,000 baht for &#8216;Sox on Cox&#8217; performance in Nonthaburi restaurant | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai singer fined 1,000 baht for ‘Sox on Cox’ performance in Nonthaburi restaurant

23 hours ago
Phuket stages full-scale fire drill to boost city safety | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket stages full-scale fire drill to boost city safety

23 hours ago
Hong Kong Customs seize 6kg of cannabis from Thailand flight | Thaiger Cannabis News

Hong Kong Customs seize 6kg of cannabis from Thailand flight

24 hours ago
Crime NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal15 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025
58 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.