Thai man meditates beside mother’s body after fatal attack in Khon Kaen

A Thai man fatally attacked his mother at their home in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen, claiming he had no mental illness but that his mother forced him to take medication.

Residents of the Ban Lan sub-district in Ban Phai district, Khon Kaen, reported hearing screams for help from a house in the community at about 9.30am yesterday, September 4. They waited until the noise stopped before checking on their neighbours.

Finding the front door locked, locals forced entry into the home. Inside, they found 31 year old Golf meditating beside the body of his mother, who had multiple wounds and bruises.

Witnesses at the scene suspected Golf of beating his mother and smashing her head against a pillar, given the severe injuries to her face.

Police officers from Ban Phai Police Station and rescue workers were called to the scene to investigate the death and arrest the main suspect, Golf.

Golf admitted to the fatal assault. He claimed that he had no mental illness or congenital disease, but his mother continually forced him to take medicine. He said he did not want to take it, and, combined with other stresses, led him to attack her.

He added that he wanted a quiet place to be alone, but his mother constantly pressured him about the medication.

Relatives told police and a community leader that Golf had previously worked in another province but lost his job and moved back home two years ago. Despite actively searching for a new job, he was unable to find employment.

His mother had confided in relatives that she believed her son was showing signs of mental health issues and had sought treatment for him. However, Golf refused to acknowledge any condition and rejected treatment.

Police confirmed that Golf had no criminal record and had never used drugs. A drug test carried out on the day of the incident was negative. Locals also stated that Golf had never argued with his mother or shown violent behaviour before.

Under Section 289 of the Criminal Law, Golf could face the death penalty for intentionally killing a parent.

In a similar case, police reported another tragic matricide in Bangkok’s Romklao area last month. The suspect surrendered to police, confessing to killing his mother and concealing her body in a bathtub. He attempted to cover the odour by filling the tub with clothes and cement.