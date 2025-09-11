Thai monk crashes and kills old woman in Buriram

A Thai monk crashed into and killed an elderly woman on Sai Na Lao–Hua Fai Road in the Isaan province of Buriram yesterday, September 10.

Officers from Khaen Dong Police Station investigated the death of 72 year old Khiao outside Ban Khok Sawang School in the Hua Fai sub-district. Khiao’s left leg was broken, and she sustained a severe head injury.

Next to her body was a sedan with a shattered windscreen and dented bonnet. The driver was identified as 24 year old monk Kiattisak, who admitted he was behind the wheel. He explained that he had to drive himself to attend classes at a Buddhist college located far from his temple.

Kiattisak recounted that he saw Khiao carrying an umbrella and walking alone by the roadside. Suddenly, she crossed in front of his car. He said he was unable to stop in time and struck her directly. Khiao’s body hit the windscreen, landed on the bonnet, and rolled onto the road.

A relative revealed that Khiao had left home to collect her monthly state pension of 700 baht at the district office. She intended to buy rice and other essentials with the money.

The relative also noted that Khiao was wearing a black shirt on the day of the accident, which was unusual for her unless attending a funeral. They added that she sensed an omen of her own death. A few days earlier, Khiao had told the relative she had dreamt of her husband, who died ten years ago.

According to witnesses, Khiao repeatedly called out her husband’s name as rescuers tried to help her. The relative believed her late husband had come to accompany her into the afterlife.

Police charged Kiattisak under Section 291 of the Criminal Law for reckless behaviour leading to the death of another person. The offence carries a penalty of up to ten years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.