Surin woman attacks son-in-law with knife for allegedly making sexual advances

A Thai woman in the Isaan province of Surin attacked her son-in-law with a knife after he allegedly made sexual advances towards her while intoxicated.

A local rescue team was called to a house in the Sri Narong district of Surin on Sunday, August 17, to provide first aid to a Thai man and transfer him to the hospital. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found lying unconscious with multiple cut wounds to his head.

His 61 year old mother-in-law reportedly remained angry and continued berating him with vulgar language even after the rescue team arrived. She accused the man of asking her for sex after drinking alcohol. She reportedly said…

“You damn bastard! You have my daughter, but still sought sex from me, huh?”

The woman later told news outlets that she attacked her son-in-law because he had asked her for sex. She, her daughter, and her son-in-law had been drinking together before the incident. The man allegedly asked her unexpectedly…

“Can I have sex with you, mother, after having sex with my wife?”

The man reportedly approached his mother-in-law and attempted to hug her, but she avoided him and suddenly attacked him with a knife.

Neighbours reportedly supported the woman, saying they had previously heard the man express inappropriate interest in his mother-in-law but never expected him to act on it. Locals agreed that his behaviour warranted the assault.

Yesterday, August 18, the man was discharged from the hospital and gave an interview to the media. He defended himself, claiming that he had only asked to have sex with his wife and that the mother-in-law had misunderstood.

He insisted that he loved only his wife and even kissed her in front of the cameras to prove his claim.

Reports did not state whether the man intended to take any legal action against his mother-in-law.