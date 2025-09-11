Bangkok ice factory ammonia leak brought under control

A rescue team and technicians at an ice factory in Bangkok successfully shut off a valve following an ammonia leak last night, September 10.

The Rama 9 Radio Centre reported at 10.47pm that a chemical substance had leaked from the ice factory in Soi Ramindra 8, in the Bang Khen district of Bangkok. As the factory was reported to be a large one in the area, residents living nearby were evacuated.

The substance was later identified as ammonia, which is used as a refrigerant in the factory. This toxic and pungent chemical requires proper ventilation and strict safety protocols during storage.

Rescue workers entered the scene in protective suits to locate the source of the leak. After an hour, they and the technicians successfully shut off the valve on the ammonia storage system, halting the leak.

Factory technicians are now working to provide a long-term solution to the issue and have assured the safety of workers and nearby residents.

Thai PBS reported that no deaths or injuries occurred as a result of the incident. However, relevant officials continue to monitor chemical levels in the area to ensure public safety.

A similar leak occurred at an ice factory in Chon Buri in July. In that case, rescuers and factory staff managed to bring the situation under control and reduce the ammonia concentration in the atmosphere, allowing evacuated residents to return home shortly afterwards.

Another ammonia leak was reported at an ice factory in Udon Thani in October 2024, where six workers were trapped inside. The strong odour spread across the nearby residential area, forcing locals to flee their homes. Fortunately, all six workers were rescued safely and no one was injured.

In contrast, an ammonia leak at an ice factory in Phang Nga province in August 2023 proved fatal. The factory owner attempted to fix a broken valve himself, inhaled excessive amounts of ammonia, lost consciousness, and later passed away during the rescue attempt.