Manhunt underway after fatal stabbing in Lop Buri

Jealous rage turns deadly as missing wife mystery deepens

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)1 hour agoLast Updated: Sunday, September 14, 2025
87 1 minute read
A man, frustrated in his search for his wife whom he suspected others were concealing, attacked and fatally stabbed his wife’s friend. The incident took place at 8.30pm yesterday, on September 13 in Lop Buri province. Following the attack, the suspect fled into the nearby forest, prompting a police manhunt.

The assault occurred at a rented room in Mueang district, Lop Buri province. Police Lieutenant Colonel Peerawat Khamkrasin, an officer at Phatthana Nikhom Police Station, was notified of the event involving a fatal stabbing.

He, along with Police Colonel Chaimit Sittipoon, local investigators, forensic officers, a doctor from Phatthana Nikhom Hospital, and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, they discovered the body of 29 year old Sin Mae Phiw, lying partially on a bamboo bed outside room number 11. She had sustained a stab wound to her left chest and another to her left wrist.

A table near her body had beer bottles and snacks scattered on it. The suspect, who fled into the forest adjacent to the premises, remains at large as police intensify their search efforts.

Police Colonel Chaimit revealed that the investigation found the victim worked for a company in the area. Prior to the incident, a man referred to as “Mr. Se” had travelled from Samut Sakhon province in search of his wife, “Wan,” who had reportedly fled from Samut Sakhon and was believed to be working in the area.

Mr. Se had been keeping a watch on his wife’s whereabouts for several days, inquiring about her location.

However, no one, including Sin Mae Phiw, a close friend, had any information. Believing that everyone was hiding his wife’s location from him, Mr. Se became enraged and stabbed Sin Mae Phiw, leading to her death before escaping, according to Khaosod.

This incident comes as Thailand faces growing criticism over weak protections against domestic and relationship-based violence.

Manhunt underway after fatal stabbing in Lop Buri | News by Thaiger
Image credit to Unsplash

Just days ago, on September 11, activists warned that current laws fail to safeguard victims and often allow abusers to go unpunished, urging the government to prioritise reforms to address the surge in domestic violence cases.

